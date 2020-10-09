Register
14:26 GMT09 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian female farmers sow paddy in a field on the outskirts of Allahabad, India, Saturday, June 25, 2011

    This AgriTech Startup is Making Agriculture More 'Predictable' for Small Farmers in India

    © AP Photo / Rajesh Kumar Singh
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/11/1080485707_0:2:3100:1746_1200x675_80_0_0_5f1f2031d9f386144a9555cc0bcfa4c2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202010091080716097-this-agritech-startup-is-making-agriculture-more-predictable-for-small-farmers-in-india/

    India is widely known as a global agricultural powerhouse with nearly three-quarters of households being dependent on rural income. Apart from the pandemic, farmers face several operational challenges while carrying out daily agricultural practises. Several agritech start-ups are now trying to enhance farmers' capabilities.

    Adoption of modern techniques in agriculture to optimise the use of resources and obtain economic prosperity has eluded small farmers in India. However, in trying times like these, many smallholder vegetable farmers are turning to these technologies. 

    Indian agricultural start-up "FarmERP", a smart agriculture management platform, has shareed insights on how their technology and software are helping farmers to map and trace the entire agricultural process - from pre-sowing to harvesting, procurement, and sales, to traceability. 

    Sanjay Borkar, CEO and Co-Founder of FarmERP, tells Sputnik that the biggest problem with agriculture is that it's unpredictable. 

    "We have two major challenges: getting better value for the produce and uberising the entire agricultural process to make it more predictable - we offer farmers crop schedule, climate smart advisories. Planning plays an important role in increasing product utility and profitability", he says.

    FarmERP is working with small farmers who own up to 5 acres of land. Uberisation can be defined as a property of a highly tele-networked business to reach maximum order in operations through increased cost-effectiveness and structured services.

    ​With farm reforms in the pipeline and the blow delivered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian agriculture is currently in dire need of external help to enhance agricultural productivity, which is affected by several factors such as continued dependence on the monsoon, imbalanced use of soil nutrients resulting in loss of soil fertility, and uneven access to modern technology.

    Adding to this, Borkar says, "a farmer might sow one acre of tomatoes, but despite the hard work that he puts in and expenses he bears he doesn't know how much he will get in return. Farmers are also incurring huge losses due to unpredictable weather".

    While bringing together farmers and buyers on a single platform is for profitable business, the start-up is also helping farmers with climate-smart advisory concerning nutrition, irrigation, pests, disease management, quality control, and harvesting. Field officers and farmers use a mobile app to capture all this data.

    Dnyaneshwar Laxman Shinde, a farmer for the past 24 years, who cultivates maize and onions in Nashik, Maharashtra, tells Sputnik that he has been using this technology for four months and it has helped him find the right buyers along with making the production system more efficient.

    "Not only are we getting better rates from the buyers in contrast to what we used to get in local markets but the quality of the produce is also being assured. The local market was offering us INR 27 ($0.37) per kilogram, we got INR 35 ($0.48) per kilogram from other buyers", the 44-year-old farmer said.

    Challenges in Technology

    Though the technology is coming in handy for farmers, network issues in rural areas remain a hindrance. Another challenge is that a majority of Indian farmers hail from rural backgrounds and are apprehensive and unaware of such methods to enhance productivity. 

    Adding to this, Shinde said, "we initially faced network connectivity issues while deploying this software technology, but that was resolved by the offline app. Also, farmers here are not very tech-savvy. So, they are taking a little time to adapt to the technology".

    While the new methods continue to help evolve farming technologies, the catch remains that these modern methods remain unevenly accessible to small and marginal farmers who hold less than two hectares of land - they comprise 86.2 percent of the farmer population of India.

     

     

    Related:

    Farmers Accuse Modi Govt Going Back on its 'Self-Reliant India' Motto by Not Buying Their Crops
    Hundreds of Farmers March to Block National Highway in India to Protest Farm Ordinance - Video
    Retail Giant Walmart’s Philanthropic Arm Grants $4.5 mln to Empower Female Farmers in India
    Tags:
    start-up, technology, farmers, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week
    Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse