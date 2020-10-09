India's Tricolour Flies at Half-Mast as Tribute to Iconic Leader From Bihar Ram Vilas Paswan

Belonging to Bihar's Paswan community, the visionary turned away from a job in the state police to enter politics. One of his last major announcements was the rollout of the "One Nation, One Ration" card in all states by the end of March 2021. The scheme enables people to take their food grain quota from any ration shop in the country.

Ram Vilas Paswan had parted ways with the governing Bharatiya Janata Party in 2002 over then-Gujarat state chief Narendra Modi's alleged complicity in Hindu-Muslim riots. However, he re-joined the BJP-led coalition in 2014 and was appointed as a federal minister in PM Modi's cabinet.

India's national flag is flying at half-mast across the capital cities of states and union territories on Friday, as the nation mourns the demise of the socialist icon from Bihar who worked as federal minister with six different prime ministers.

The 74-year-old leader, who founded the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in 2000 to give a voice to the most downtrodden people in the country, the Dalit community, will be cremated this afternoon.

"It has also been decided that a state funeral will be accorded to the departed dignitary", an official from the government said.

Befroe his death he was serving as federal minister for Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution.

He breathed his last late Thursday, days after heart surgery and renal failure at a Delhi hospital.

The news of his death was revealed by his son Chirag Paswan, who leads his party LJP, on Thursday via Twitter.

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in from across the country on Twitter. Having been an eight-term parliamentarian, he held federal cabinet positions in governments led by both Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during his political career.

In his tribute, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind described Paswan as a "visionary leader".

In the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the nation has lost a visionary leader. He was among the most active and longest-serving members of parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed, and championed the cause of the marginalized. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2020

​Prime Minister Modi described him as an "outstanding parliamentarian" who resisted "tyranny".

Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji rose in politics through hardwork and determination. As a young leader, he resisted tyranny and the assault on our democracy during the Emergency. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian and Minister, making lasting contributions in several policy areas. pic.twitter.com/naqx27xBoj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

​Sonia Gandhi, the chief of India's main opposition party Congress, called Paswan a "towering leader" who stood for the cause of justice for the most marginalised people".

Hon'ble Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi expresses her deepest condolences on the sad demise of Shri Ram Vilas Paswan. pic.twitter.com/Z6Qy0y1rWt — Congress (@INCIndia) October 8, 2020

​Some social media users also remembered Paswan's contribution to fighting the left-wing extremist movement Naxal in his home state of Bihar in the 1990s.

Not many know about the contribution of Ram Vilas Paswan in countering naxalites in Bihar in 90s. He toured villages to strongly counter the communist propoganda among Dalits & others. He was instrumental in delegitimization of naxals among the masses. — Abhinav Prakash (@Abhina_Prakash) October 8, 2020

