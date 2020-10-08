Salma Hayek Reveals Which Hindu Goddess Helps Her Connect With 'Inner Beauty'

Being an avid yoga enthusiast, actress Salma Hayek, 54, has revealed that when it comes to connecting with her "inner beauty", she turns to the Goddess Lakshmi to meditate.
In Hinduism, Lakshmi is worshiped for wealth, prosperity, fortune, luxury, and beauty.
She posted a picture of the Goddess Lakshmi on Thursday to say: "When I want to connect with my inner beauty, I start my meditation focusing on the goddess Lakshmi, who in Hinduism represents wealth, fortune, love, beauty, Maya (money), joy and prosperity. Somehow her image makes me feel joyful, and joy is the greatest door for your inner beauty".
When I want to connect with my inner beauty, I start my meditation focusing on the goddess Lakshmi, who in Hinduism represents wealth, fortune, love, beauty, Māyā (literally meaning "illusion" or "magic”), joy and prosperity. Somehow her image makes me feel joyful, and joy is the greatest door for your inner beauty. Cuando quiero conectarme con mi belleza interior, comienzo mi meditación enfocándome en la diosa Lakshmi, quien en el hinduismo representa la riqueza, la fortuna, el amor, la belleza, Māyā (que literalmente significa "ilusión" o "magia"), alegría y prosperidad. De alguna manera su imagen me trae alegria, y piensa que la alegría es la puerta más directa para tu belleza interior. #innerbeauty #hinduism #lakshmi #meditation
Salma’s post has grabbed a lot of eye-balls since then, as many celebs, such as actress Bipasha Basu, author Amish Tripathi, and many others have reacted to it. Fans, too, have shared some interesting facts about Goddess Lakshmi and their secrets to positivity.
