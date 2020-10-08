Man Held at Indian Airport for Sneaking Gold in Rectum

Customs officials on Wednesday seized 6kg of gold, worth INR 25 million ($341,350), from four passengers who arrived at India's Calicut International Airport in three separate flights.

The Air Intelligence Unit (AUI) at India's Kannur Airport has seized gold worth INR 3.1 million ($42,326) from a male passenger who arrived there from Dubai and had hidden it in his rectum, an official said on Thursday.

The Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, said they have seized 615 grams (over half a kilo) of gold. "The passenger has been identified as Shameej Omban (29) who arrived from Dubai under the Indian government's Vande Bharat Mission. The gold was concealed inside the rectum."

AIU Kannur seized 615 gms of gold worth Rs 3121145/-from a passenger who arrived from Dubai in Go Air flight. The gold was concealed inside the rectum. One pax has been arrested and further investigation is in progress.@cbic_india @cgstcustvm pic.twitter.com/4UXzTpL4wV — Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Cochin (@ccphqrskochi) October 8, 2020

​

Last month, a passenger was held with 1.17 kg gold worth INR 4.7 million ($64,173) at India's Kannur airport. Sources revealed the passenger had hidden the gold in his underwear.

Speaking to Sputnik, a senior official of the Customs Department, Kochi, while requesting anonymity, said people are finding new and innovative ways to fool personnel at the airport.

"From hiding it in their underwear to keeping them in a capsule form or in small packets inside their stomach… Some are making gold stripes on their chocolate boxes… Our officials are coming across new tricks every day and are alert to tackle all sort of challenges", the official said.