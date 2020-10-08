Where Does He Get Such 'Good' Drugs? Indian Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi Mocked Over China Claim

New Delhi (Sputnik): Rahul Gandhi, a key politician from India's main opposition party Congress, has often targeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on various issues - controversial farm bills, slumping economy, Indo-China border tensions, and the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

A minister from the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday mocked the country's key opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, of the Congress party by asking where the latter gets his "good quality" drugs to make certain claims about China.

"In 10 days loan waiver, in 15 days throwing out China… I would like to pay my respects to the teacher who has taught him this. From where do you get such good quality drugs?", Narottam Mishra, the Madhya Pradesh State Home Minister and a BJP leader, told Indian news agency ANI.

While addressing a farmers' rally, Gandhi recently claimed he would have "thrown out China" in 15 minutes, adding that had his Congress Party been in power, China would not have dared to look at India with an "evil eye".

"The coward PM says that no one has taken our land. Today, there is only one country in the world whose land has been taken by another country", Gandhi had said about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi without directly mentioning his name.

Gandhi, the former chief of the Congress Party and presently a parliamentarian, was also trolled on social media for making such a remark.

In a series of videos, Gandhi questioned the Modi government's "poor" handling of border tension.

While Prime Minister Modi has claimed that "not an inch of land" has been lost to China, the Congress leader has maintained that Chinese troops entered Indian territory four months ago.

Ties between India and China have been strained ever since a deadly clash broke out between the two armies in the high-altitude region of Ladakh on 15 June. A total of 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in the clash.

Several rounds of high-level negotiations have been held between the Asian giants to resolve the border standoff but without much visible success in easing the prevailing tensions.