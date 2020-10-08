Damn You, 2020: Shoe-Sole Factory in Delhi Catches Fire; Scary Videos Go Viral

A major fire broke out on Thursday morning at a shoe sole-making Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) factory in Delhi's DSIDC Narela industrial area.
PVC is a plastic polymer widely used as an essential component in the manufacture of several products like shower curtains, water pipes, and soles for footwear.
There was, however, no immediate report of causalities from the fire.
Talking to Sputnik, Atul Garg, Chief of the Delhi Fire Service, revealed 25 fire engines have been pressed into service to douse the fire and ensure the flames do not spread in the industrial area.
Frightening videos from the location have gone viral on social media. Take a look.
A massive fire has been reported from DSIDC Narela in shoe factory. The fire dept received a call at 10:57 on Thursday morning. A total of 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot. No injuries reported yet. pic.twitter.com/MC7v9NB9qe— Zafar Abbas (@zafarabbaszaidi) October 8, 2020
#Delhi: Fire in PVC sole factory at Narela DSIDC reported earlier today, rescue operation is on. pic.twitter.com/7F2GFvM6SK— NBT Dilli (@NBTDilli) October 8, 2020
The cause of the fire remains unclear at present.
Earlier in September, a similar incident was reported at another shoe factory located in the same industrial area. It took 26 fire engines around seven hours to extinguish the fire.
