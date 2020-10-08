Register
10:52 GMT08 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ink Thrown at Delhi Parliamentarian Visiting Hathras Gang Rape Victim's Family

    Accused in India's Hathras 'Gang Rape' Blame Victim's Mother, Brother for Killing the Girl

    © Photo : Sanjay Singh AAP/twitter
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/05/1080672967_128:0:1328:675_1200x675_80_0_0_b29620c66662baad78ef996a436c5b03.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202010081080704973-accused-in-indias-hathras-gang-rape-blame-victims-mother-brother-for-killing-the-girl/

    The Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh has been hogging headlines since the alleged gang rape and death of a 19-year-old girl. According to the victim's family, she was raped by four men from the village last month. The victim succumbed to her grievous injuries at a Delhi hospital on 29 September, sparking protests across the country.

    The four persons accused in the alleged murder and gang rape of a 19-year-old girl in Hathras have written to the state police in India's Uttar Pradesh, claiming that they are innocent and actually being framed.

    In the letter, accessed by Sputnik, the main accused Sandeep has provided details of the incident and claimed that it is an honour-killing case instead of alleged gang rape and murder.

    He has claimed being an acquaintance of the deceased girl and having been in touch with her, but he says her family always opposed their friendship.

    "On the day of the incident (14 September), I met her at the fields. She was along with her mother and brother. I left from there as she asked me to. After some time, I got to know that she was thrashed by her mother and brother which resulted in her death", Sandeep stated in the letter.

    Sandeep, in his letter to police, also said that he along with three others are being framed by the victim's family.

    The letter, which denies any sort of violence against the victim by the accused, bears a thumb impression, as a signature, of the four accused identified as Sandeep, Ramu, Lavkush, and Ravi. 

    Officials at the jail where the four have been lodged have confirmed to Sputnik that the accused did indeed write a letter.

    Earlier this week, Uttar Pradesh police made claims, based on a call detail record (CDR) of the main accused and a relative of the Hathras victim, that the girl's brother, whose name is also Sandeep, was in constant touch with the accused over the telephone.

    The victim's brother, however, has flatly rejected the claims, saying he did not speak with the accused.

    The victim's family has claimed that on the day of the incident they along with the girl, were cutting grass in a nearby field in their village. While they were busy working in the fields, the girl was allegedly taken away by the group of four men, who gang-raped her and thrashed her.

    The victim suffered severe injuries to her spine and a deep cut on her tongue. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, as her condition deteriorated, she was later shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she died days later.

    Following her death, the case took on a political angle and opposition parties have since been slamming the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state over the law and order situation and improper handling of the girl's purported gang rape and murder case along with her cremation at night by local authorities.

    Related:

    BJP Politician Speculates About Hathras Gang Rape Victim Having Affair With One of Suspects
    'Forgotten Nirbhaya': Uttar Pradesh Police Forcibly Burn Remains of Hathras Gang-Rape Victim
    Casteists in BJP Think It’s Okay to Rape Dalits, Bhim Army’s Chief Says on Hathras Case
    Tags:
    field, brother, mother, "false claims", false excuses, murder, killing, victim, gang rape, Uttar Pradesh, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week
    Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week
    Blowing Smoke
    Blowing Smoke
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse