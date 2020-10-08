Indian Air Force Chopper Makes Emergency Landing Reportedly Due to Technical Snag - Video

An Indian Air Force helicopter made an emergency landing in an open field in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Thursday afternoon.
The Indian Air Force has reportedly confirmed that the Dhruv Advance light helicopter was on a routine training sortie and carried out a precautionary landing in the rural area of Saharanpur.
Initial information from the site suggests that the precautionary landing was made due to a technical snag with the chopper.
#VIDEO- #Emergencylanding of #IndianAirForce #helicopter in village Kallarpur of #Saharanpur (U.P.) due to technical fault. Airforce team and local police on spot. pic.twitter.com/mzlU14Ujju— Rahul Upadhyay (@rahulrajnews) October 8, 2020
The incident happened as the Indian Air Force celebrated its 88th anniversary today by showcasing its fighter jets, including newly-inducted Rafale fighters in an air show at the Hindon Air Force station near national the capital New Delhi.
