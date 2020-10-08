'Broke My Heart': Aged Indian Food Vendor Breaks Down on Camera Over Earnings Slump Due to Lockdown

A video of an elderly Indian roadside food vendor breaking down on camera due to a decline in earnings has led to a massive outpouring of sympathy among Indian social media users. The aged man owns a roadside eatery called "Baba Ka Dhaba", in the Delhi neighbourhood of Malviya Nagar. "Please don't cry... God's with you", the recorder of the viral video is heard consoling the owner in Hindi.
This video completely broke my heart. Dilli waalon please please go eat at बाबा का ढाबा in Malviya Nagar if you get a chance 😢💔 #SupportLocal pic.twitter.com/5B6yEh3k2H— Vasundhara Tankha Sharma (@VasundharaTankh) October 7, 2020
After the video was posted on Twitter by a social media user on Wednesday, Indian cricketer Ravi Ashwin and Bollywood actress Sonam Ahuja were among other prominent personalities who offered to assist the elderly man.
I am not able to message you, but is there a way I can help that man?? I would like to contribute.— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 7, 2020
Hi could you please dm me details.— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) October 7, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)