Former Chief of India’s Top Probe Agency Allegedly Commits Suicide, Reports Say

Ashwini Kumar was found hanging in his residence in Shimla, the capital of the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawla told the media on Wednesday evening.
Former Governor of Manipur and Nagaland, and Ex-CBI Director Ashwani Kumar found hanging at his residence in Shimla: Mohit Chawla, SP Shimla. #HimachalPradesh— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020
According to sources, Kumar had been suffering from depression for some time. Further details are awaited.
Besides Nagaland, Ashwini Kumar was briefly also governor of Manipur in 2013.
