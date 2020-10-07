Indian Drug Regulator Allows Human Trials for Antibody Treatment for COVID-19 Developed From Horses

The Indian drug regulatory body, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), has given a nod for conducting phase-1 human trials for the "antisera" treatment against COVID-19 developed by taking antibodies from the blood of horses.
The antibody treatment "antisera" was developed by India’s apex medical research body, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in collaboration with Hyderabad-based Biological E Limited.
"The ICMR and Biological E Limited, Hyderabad, have developed highly purified antisera (raised in animals) for prophylaxis and treatment of COVID-19", ICMR has confirmed.
Antisera are a blood serum, high in antibodies against a virus. They are injected into humans to boost the immune system to fight specific infections.
During the study, 10 horses were inolucated with SARS-CoV-2. Post recovery, the plasma from horses’ blood showed antibodies against the coronavirus.
The ICMR clarified that antibodies taken from the blood plasma of humans show varying response in various patients. However, the standardisation through equine sera, antibodies from horses, will prove effective.
