'Go Get Some Rest Girl': Bollywood Celebs React to Actress Rhea Chakraborty Being Granted Bail

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty was arrested last month by the Narcotics Control Bureau of India for allegedly supplying drugs to late actor and ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. He was found dead on 14 June at his Mumbai flat. Rhea was accused of being "an active member of a drug syndicate".

Bollywood celebrities have hailed a Mumbai High Court decision to grant bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty almost a month after she was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

She was held on 8 September in an alleged drug case related to the death of a fellow actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, and was kept in a Byculla jail cell in Mumbai ever since.

Her bail plea was earlier rejected by a special court following which she filed an appeal before the Mumbai High Court.

Actress Swara Bhaskar shared a picture that read, "Rhea Chakraborty not part of chain of drug dealers, has no criminal antecedents, says Bombay High Court in bail order".

​Sharing a screenshot of the bail order, actress Taapsee Pannu, in a series of tweets, wrote that, "Some time back it was her, tomorrow it will be you but be rest assured the court will give you justice if not the 'warriors' #Finally".

Taking a jibe at a section of Rhea-haters who ran social media campaigns against her, Taapsee tweeted:

Hope her time in jail has sufficed the egos of a lot of people out there who in the name of justice for Sushant fulfilled their personal/professional agendas.Praying she doesn’t become bitter towards the life she has ahead of her.

Life is Unfair but Atleast it’s not over as yet. https://t.co/TGnbRZSL83 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 7, 2020

​Slamming the media trial by Indian TV news channels on Rhea over the alleged drug connection and Sushant’s death case, filmmaker actor Farhan Akhtar said not even one anchor had "apologised for the hell they put Rhea and her family through".

Any shrill anchors apologising for the hell they put #RheaChakraborty and her family through? Didn’t think so. But watch them shift the goalpost now .. they’re notorious for that. https://t.co/4VGkKNn1GR — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 7, 2020

​While filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted, "Go get some rest girl", many celebrities including Soni Razdan, Anubhav Sinha, and Kanika Dhillon, extended their support.