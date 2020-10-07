Register
14:01 GMT07 October 2020
    Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi

    India’s Governing Politicians Eulogise PM Modi on Completing 20 Years in Public Life

    © CC BY 4.0 / President of the Russian Federation press service / Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi
    India
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed two decades of public life on Wednesday. He first became chief of Gujarat State on 7 October 2001 and was later chosen as prime minister after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s landslide victory in the 2014 parliamentary polls. He steered the party to a second victory in 2019 to continue in office.

    India’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) leaders and federal ministers took to media to hail Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s epoch-making public life. While some of them wrote articles in newspapers, others opted for social media to shower praise on him.

    “Reason for Modi’s longevity as an elected leader is his ability to challenge himself”, wrote Jagat Prakash Nadda, chief of the BJP. 

    “No Parallel to PM Modi’s unique style and substance in India’s political history”, wrote Dr Jitendra Singh, federal minister for the development of the northeast, space and atomic energy.

    India’s Home Minister Amit Shah termed Modi’s completion of two decades in public life as a historic moment, as he said, “7 October is an important day in the history”.

    “Today, every Indian is looking up to Narendra Modi to make the country a world leader - by his thoughts, vision and charismatic personality”, Shah stated. 

    "Tireless work & peerless vision" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tweeted federal Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

    ​Modi has become one of the “longest serving heads of an elected government in the world”, tweeted another federal minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad. 

    Prasad counted Modi in the exclusive club of the longest serving world leaders  - former US Presidents Bill Clinton and Franklin D. Roosevelt, as well as Helmut Kohl of Germany.

    ​Some ministerial colleagues of Modi even said that French astrologer Nostradamus had predicted Narendra Modi’s rise in 1555.

    "French prophet Nostradamus wrote that from 2014 to 2026, a man will lead India, whom initially, people will hate but after that people will love him so much that he will be engaged in changing the country's plight and direction", wrote Kiren Rijiju, currently the junior minister for youth affairs and sports, on his Facebook page.

    On the other hand, Modi’s political adversary Rahul Gandhi, the former chief of India’s main opposition Congress, listed the prime minister’s failures in a video post.

    “Narendra Modi just wants to promote his image. He swears by 'Bharatmata' or Mother India, but gave up 12,000 kilometres to China, only to save his image. It is a reality, whether or not you believe it”, said Gandhi in the video.

    ​Gandhi has been accusing Modi of failure in dealing with the Chinese ingression in eastern Ladakh, where the armies of both the countries had one of the worst face-offs in mid-June, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

    The standoff, which began in early May, is continuing, with troops of China’s People's Liberation Army still not vacating some friction points, despite talks at the army commander and diplomatic levels.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
