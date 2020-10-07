First in India: Google Rolls Out News-Favouring 'Web Stories' Feature For ‘Discover’ in Browser

Search engine giant Google has launched a new “Web Stories” feature for the “Discover” tab in its Chrome browser, starting with India.
With this feature, Google aims to give news publications a wider playing ground to keep its 2.94 billion Chrome users up-to-date with the latest happenings from around the world. News-related publications and individuals will be able to monetise their services, which would include them putting regular news updates as their “Stories” on Chrome.
Grab your phone, we’ve got big news!— Google Web Creators (@WebCreators) October 6, 2020
We just launched Web Stories on Discover, which you'll find on the Google app across iOS and Android. The Stories carousel sits near the top of Discover and helps you find the best stuff on the web.
Learn more → https://t.co/Yf83xJHlAt pic.twitter.com/dczfNtoSJ1
Along with India, the feature will reach Brazil and the US sooner than other nations. Google added the same feature to its online blogging platform Word Press recently.
Google’s announcement about the “Web Stories” feature comes just days after the Microsoft-owned job seeking platform LinkedIn added the functionality to its mobile app.
The news has created a buzz on social media.
I'm loving where this is going! So amazing to have stories right on the web!— Ben Perkins (@perksofbeingben) October 6, 2020
Anyone doing anything cool with Web Stories by Google yet?— alexc (@alexc) October 7, 2020
The official Word Press plugin is here!#google #wordpress #digitalmarketing #seohttps://t.co/aZpn6FILxY
And beyond Discover, Google added that they "continue to surface more Web Stories across Google Search results globally on mobile." I've published several stories and have written a post with tips and recommendations. Again, don't ignore them. They can gain a lot of visibility :) https://t.co/ZS6yHSWdLR— Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) October 6, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)