Wedding Time: B-Town Actress Kajal Aggarwal to Tie Nuptial Knot With Gautam Kitchlu on 30 October

Thirty-five-year-old actress Kajal Aggarwal broke uncountable hearts on Tuesday morning, as she took to social media to announce that she's going to tie the nuptial knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu at the end of this month.
"I said yes. It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families", she said on Twitter.
October 6, 2020
The wedding is set to be a low-key affair amid COVID-19 concerns, as the couple has decided to have only their respective families and close friends present.
"This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years, and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey", the actress added.
Thanking her fans for their unending support, she said, "I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning".
Her fans have been going gaga since she posted the news on social media.
Congratulations to @MsKajalAggarwal Mam and Gautham Kitchlu in advance for a beautiful venture ahead as a couple from team @wekafawa ❤️— KAFAWA (@wekafawa) October 6, 2020
May you guys explore the best in life and live being an epitome of Love together 💞#KajalAggarwal #kajal #kafawa pic.twitter.com/3oY0Zroev9
It's Official Now 🎉 Our #KajalAggarwal Getting Married To #GautamKitchlu On October 30 🥁— The Kajal FC (@TheKajalFC) October 6, 2020
Congratulations @MsKajalAggarwal @kitchlug 💕 May the years ahead be filled with lasting joy 🎉 #KajalGautamWeddingOnOct30 pic.twitter.com/hbFp3B9Ibs
