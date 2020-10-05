World's First Airport Virtual Travel Platform Set up in Delhi

Keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, the dome, measuring about 5 metres in diameter, allows only eight people at a time to be seated at a distance. With proper sanitation in place, passengers enter the dome with their shoes covered to contain the spread of the virus, maintain hygiene, and keep the carpet clean.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has introduced the world's first airport virtual travel platform for passengers travelling through the Indian city's airport.

Known as the Virtual Reality Dome it's a digital platform developed by a Hyderabad-based concessionaire that integrates 360-degree virtual reality content for the global travel and tourism industry.

This virtual reality set-up was launched last week at the domestic departure gates of Terminal 3 at Delhi Airport.

Reacting to the launch of this feature, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, the Chief Executive Officer-DIAL, said: "Delhi Airport has been a hub of experiences. With the launch of the world's first Virtual Reality Dome at the airport, we continue with our commitments to provide an enhanced travel experience to our passengers".

"The launch of this digital travel platform has been done, keeping all safety measures in place given the coronavirus outbreak all over the world", he added.

Jaipuriar further explained this mini planetarium, having a semi-circular structure, boasts of a curved screen that gives a life-size cinematic platform to provide real immersive end-to-end travel experiences to passengers.

"One can choose from a range of virtual reality content, such as roller-coaster, urban landscape, ice-age, etc. that displays scenic views in a curated form of storytelling", he said.

Sharing more details about the dome, the CEO of DIAL said it has been designed and conceptualised in a way that passengers of all age groups can enjoy the virtual reality shows for a time period ranging from 7 minute to 15 minutes at any time of the day, as the Virtual Reality Dome remains open 24x7.

"About 80 people on an average are witnessing the virtual travel experience per day", he added.