12:30 GMT05 October 2020
    Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar addresses a press conference ahead of the release of his film Kesari in Ahmadabad, India, Friday, March 15, 2019.

    Ban 'Laxmmi Bomb' Trending as Superstar Akshay Kumar Reacts to Bollywood's Alleged Drug Nexus

    India
    A lot of film fans are set to boycott upcoming movies after shocking allegations about Bollywood drug use and nepotism in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The Twitterati have been demanding justice for Sushant and demanding a clean up in the film industry.

    Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has broken his silence on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death after an online campaign to ban Akshay’s film ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ started trending. 

    On Saturday, Akshay in a video clip admitted that drug use is indeed a problem in the film industry, but requested everyone to not look at the whole of Bollywood in a bad light. 

    Akashy had said, "After the sudden death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a lot of issues came to light which pained us as much as they pained you. These issues forced us to look at what is happening in our own backyard. It forced us to examine many ills of the film industry, which need to be looked into." 

    "Like, narcotics and drugs are being talked about now. I can't lie to you and tell you that this problem does not exist. It definitely does, just like it must exist in every industry and profession. However, it can't be that every person in every industry is involved in the problem," he asked.

    ​While many celebrities appreciated him for taking a stand for the industry and also sharing a powerful message, it didn't go down well with a certain section of Twitter users, including fans of Sushant Singh Rajput.

    These fans have called for a ban on Akshay's upcoming movie "Laxmmi Bomb" making #BanLaxmiBomb trend online.

    While one Twitter user commented that it's a publicity gimmick as his movie is set to release next month, many have demanded justice for Sushant Singh Rajput and a clean-up of the industry.

    ​Mr. Khiladi, u r really a good player..first u invest money 4-5 budget to fool Nationalists by donating some amount of money for Army/floods/etc nd all fools go nd watch ur movies, it will b blockbuster..get income 100 cr or +..now ur small investment is back..👏#BanLaxmiBomb

    @akshaykumar he is just gave that statement to built their image again and his movie @LaxmiBomb can get hit . But we r not as stupid as they all are considering us . #BanLaxmiBomb #boucuttbollywood

    ​What goes around comes around 💫Where were u #AkshayKumar when we #Warriors4SSR wanted your support? On what moral grounds do you expect the same from #Justice4SSR Too late now!#BanLaxmiBomb #ArnabRepublic #KanganaRanuat #UjjwalTrivedi #IshkaranSinghBhandari

    Tags:
    dead celebrity, drug use, Akshaya Kumar, celebrity, Bollywood
