Two Indian Naval Personnel Die in Glider Crash in Southern India, Report

Two Indian Navy officers died when a glider crashed in Kochi city in Kerala. They had taken off from the Indian Naval Air Station, INS Garuda on a routine training sortie.
Kerala: Lt Rajeev Jha and Petty Officer Sunil Kumar, onboard a naval power glider, lost their lives after it crashed near Thoppumpady bridge near naval base this morning. It was on routine training sortie & took off from INS Garuda. Southern Naval Command orders Board of Inquiry. pic.twitter.com/pCDuoN5GLi— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020
The dead personnel have been identified as Lieutenant Rajiv Jha and Petty Offier Sunil Kumar.
According to the ANI news agency, Southern Naval Command has ordered an inquiry into the incident.
The incident happened two days after a similar accident involving Naval personnel in the neighbouring state of Karnataka.
