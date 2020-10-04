Register
10:00 GMT04 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ink Goes Deeper Than You Think: Indian Artists Say Tattoos are Marks of Awareness on Your Body

    Ink Goes Deeper Than You Think: Indian Artists Say Tattoos are Marks of Awareness on Your Body

    © CC0 / Pexels
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/04/1080660945_0:58:1920:1138_1200x675_80_0_0_f398d80977200fae0f8a067583694a1c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202010041080651499-ink-goes-deeper-than-you-think-indian-artists-say-tattoos-are-marks-of-awareness-on-your-body-/

    I was six years old when I first asked my grandfather what was that faded greenish ink that had rested on his forearm for what seemed like an eternity. I remember him telling me it was my grandmother’s name that he got at a local fun fair as a mark of commitment for his bride.

    Tattoos, drawings of chapters of your story on the skin have been associated with India since ancient times. While today they are seen as a symbol of rebellion, tattoos were once marks of identification and promises. From the breathtaking wet mountains of the north east, to the desert states of Rajasthan and Gujarat – the art of tattooing has been traveling across the diverse Indian landscape, distinctly marking the moods of different stages of  the past and the present.

    From Tribes to Trendsetters

    Research indicates that the first trace of tattoos on Indian skins were those of the ancient cave carvings that mere mirrored on the bodies of tribal Indians. While some Indian ethnic groups got inked with “jewelry designs” that would stay forever, some Indian tribes used tattoos to make their women “unappealing” to men of other tribes.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Shiv Kumar (@lenskumar) on

    “Tattoos are marks of awareness on your body,” Tripti Dhiwar, a 28-year old artist residing in Pune – the city known as India’s “youth capital” told Sputnik. Dhiwar has been inking contemporary emblems with elements of realism and spontaneity on the bodies of tattoo fans, who often say “it does not hurt as much as you think, it really just feels like a pinch,” accompanied by a smile.

    “A tattoo is something that relates you to your spiritual journey. They are reminders of whatever made you feel awakened or alive. People must look at tattoos as symbols of awareness than just looking at it as a style statement. Body ink should definitely have a connection with you. I believe a tattoo signifies self realizations,” said Dhiwar, who is famous for “concept-based” tattoos – special creations for specific body parts – including portraits of gods, goddesses, pets and loved ones.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Tripti Dhiwar (@transcendingtriptea) on

    Despite its ancient roots, in recent years the Indian societal system has begun to witness tattoos, piercings and other types of body art as “unprofessional”. With the social media revolution however, the habitual need to express oneself has gotten more and more people opting to map their journeys on their bodies.

    Tattoo artists in India charge between $34 to over $1,000 – depending on size. Artists say once they get through the initial bumps of actually starting a tattoo-place, everything else is pretty “comfortable” – in terms of earning money and enjoying every day at work – even Mondays.

    Tattoos on the bodies of influential and inspiring artists, sportspersons and celebrities – most of whom are driven by passion to mark a commitment towards their art, games and roles and put that up on social media has also been influencing young Indians to get inked.

    Sputnik got in touch with Vikas Malani, the Mumbai-based celebrity body artist and the founder of international tattoo brand called “BodyCanvas” with stations in Delhi and London, UK. He has worked with Bollywood-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas to celebrities including Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra, former skipper MS Dhoni as well as TV hosts Raghu Ram and Rajiv Ram.

    Tattooing is an intricate artwork that requires concentration, and a sense of responsibility because it is impossible to correct a messy design or an imperfect line once it is inked. The job gets highly sensitive especially when celebrities are involved. We cannot risk even minor mistakes when we work with celebrities,” Malani told Sputnik.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by BodyCanvas (@bodycanvastattooart) on

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by BodyCanvas (@bodycanvastattooart) on

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by BodyCanvas (@bodycanvastattooart) on

    The artist who has remained on top of his game for over 12 years took a nostalgic trip down memory lane when he revealed how tattoos fascinated him during his late teens. Malani’s incorporated his first tattoo on his mother’s arm where he depicted the sun as a symbol of energy. The happy tears in his mother’s eyes were an elixir of success for Malani.

    “I started tattooing at a time where the art and its artists were not very ‘righteously’ popular among people, so we faced real challenges in establishing our studio and getting clients. Well, instead of renting a room in a pre-existing parlor, we established an individual studio,” the ink-credible artist said.

    The artist agrees that his job has given him “experiences of a lifetime” – with the opportunities to understand so many minds, and leave a piece of his art on their bodies, just gives a next level kick. His work with attack victims has been one of the most cherished feathers on his hat.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by BodyCanvas (@bodycanvastattooart) on

    For other Indians, who are still thinking whether or not to get tattoos, henna designs are very popular. 

    Britney Spears attends the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, February 11, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California.
    © AP Photo / Rich Fury
    'Guess I'm Demanding Attention': Britney Spears Flaunts Full-Body Henna Tattoo in Jaw Dropping Photo

    Well, that is what my grandfather asked me to did ask me to try out some henna designs, that fade in around a week or two, before getting a permanent one done given the "fickle" mindsets he thinks our generation "struggles" with. 

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Alefiyah E (@_alhenna_) on

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Stuti Shah | BridalMehandi (@stutimehandi) on

    Tags:
    Priyanka Chopra, Sputnik Radio, Sputnik News, Sputnik, Sputnik, awareness, artists, artist, tattoo, Tattoos, tattoo, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models present creations by Etam during its 2020 Live Show displaying its Spring/Summer 2021 ready-to-wear lingerie collection in Paris, 29 September 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 26 September - 2 October
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse