11:26 GMT03 October 2020
    'Shourya' missile test fired on 12 November 2008.

    India Reportedly Test-Fires Nuclear Missile With 800km Range Amid Border Tension With China

    © Wikipedia / India's Defense Ministry
    India
    0 11
    India has conducted a slew of missile tests recently. Successful tests of laser-guided anti-tank missiles and Brahmos supersonic cruise missiles have also been conducted recently.

    India successfully test-fired a new version of a surface-to-surface nuclear-capable ballistic missile on Saturday, according to media reports. The Shourya surface-to-surface missile can hit a target at a range of 800 kilometres, media reports add.

    News Agency ANI on Saturday cited sources as saying, "India today successfully test-fired a new version of Shourya surface-to-surface nuclear-capable ballistic missile which can hit targets at around 800 km range."

    ​"The Missile will complement the existing class of missile systems and will be lighter and easier to operate," the agency continued, quoting sources.

    India's missile testing comes as tensions are growing between it and China over border disputes at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh sector.  

    Only two days ago, India successfully tested a laser-guided, anti-tank missile with a range of more than four kilometres. The missile, developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was fired from the third-generation Arjun main battle tank and hit targets with full accuracy. 

    Last month, DRDO successfully test-fired the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV). India is now the fourth country after US, China and Russia to have developed this technology. 

