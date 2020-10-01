Tensions Escalate as 2 Indian Soldiers Killed, 4 Wounded in Cross-Border Fire by Pakistan in Kashmir

Two Indian soldiers were killed and four injured on Thursday when Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in Kashmir's Kupwara district, said the Indian Army.
Pakistan initiated an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation along LoC in Naugam Sector, Kupwara today morning by firing mortars & other weapons. Two soldiers fatal & four soldiers injured, being evacuated.— Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) October 1, 2020
Befitting response is being given.#Kashmir@adgpi @NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/xsrFrXW3iH
The army said enemy soldiers used mortars and other weapons and its troops have responded.
The incident comes days after Pakistan raised the Kashmir issue at the UN General Assembly. India accused Pakistan of supporting terrorism on its soil and meddling in the country's internal affairs.
Earlier this week, Pakistan summoned an Indian diplomat in Islamabad and lodged a "strong protest" over the Indian Army's "continued unprovoked aggression" along the Line of Control that divides Kashmir between the two countries.
Pakistan's Foreign Office said that Indian forces "have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars, and automatic weapons" along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB).
Meanwhile, the Indian Defence Ministry, in response to a query by an RTI activist, Raman Sharma, said there have been 8,571 ceasefire violations since the beginning of 2018, resulting in the deaths of 199 people, including 56 soldiers.
