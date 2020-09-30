Register
13:14 GMT30 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind logo

    India's Top Muslim Body Fears Two More Historic Mosques Will Be Demolished 'Soon'

    © Photo : Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1e/1080621945_0:55:3207:1859_1200x675_80_0_0_be3fb55033627af369275f48e84ddbc3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202009301080620006-indias-top-muslim-body-fears-two-more-historic-mosques-will-be-demolished-soon/

    Senior members of the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including former deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, former federal ministers Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti among others, have been acquitted by an Indian court. The BJP leaders were charged with conspiracy to demolish the Babri Mosque in Ayodhya in 1992.

    Top members from India's largest organisation of Muslim clerics Jamaat Ulema-e-Hind (JuH) have expressed "fear" that two mosques in the cities of Mathura and Varanasi could face the same fate as the Babri Mosque.

    "They have the power. They can demolish any mosque they want with legal immunity", one of the Islamic scholars from JuH told Sputnik. He was referring to renewed demands by Hindu nationalist groups to tear down the mosques in the towns of Mathura and Varanasi, both cities considered sacred by India's majority Hindu community and similarly claimed that Mughal emperors had erected mosque structure over temples.

    The JuH member was reacting to an Indian court ruling in the Babri Mosque demolition case, delivered earlier in the day.

    In its verdict, a special court of India’s premier investigative agency Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) rejected the charge that the demolition of the 16th century Babri Mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya in 1992 was pre-planned. The judge observed during the hearing that all of the 32 accused, including senior leaders from the country's governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), tried to "stop the demolition".

    Another JuH office-bearer remarked that the court’s judgement is bound to affect the trust of Indian Muslims in the judiciary. "We have nowhere to go now. The court said that nobody demolished the structure. The judge has ruled that there was no such conspiracy behind the demolition", said the JuH member.

    "I can say that the displeasure is shared by the country's 200 million Muslims", he added. "How could the court have overlooked the mass mobilisation movements carried out by the BJP leaders in the lead-up to the demolition, or the riots that happened across the country", he questioned.

    The JuH office-bearer expressed "little hope" in appealing the judgement in India’s Supreme Court. "The judge has to first admit the review plea, if there is an appeal. Honestly, I personally don't want to appeal anything now", he said.

    The member, however, added that the final decision on whether to appeal the court decision would be taken by the managing committee. Both the JuH office-bearers spoke to Sputnik on condition of anonymity, saying that a decision on how to react to the verdict, if at all, would be taken by the managing committee.

    Related:

    Post Historic Land Dispute Verdict: Indian State Finds Five Sites to Build New Mosque in Ayodhya
    Ayodhya’s Ram Temple: Decades-long Hindu-Muslim Fight Over A Hectare Land That Shaped Indian Polity
    Babri Mosque Panel to Move India's Top Court Over Debris of Demolished 16th Century Structure
    Tags:
    Muslims, Narendra Modi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno-Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse