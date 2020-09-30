Register
    Shah Rukh Khan Slammed for Promoting Fairness Cream as Daughter Suhana Decries Colourism

    Bollywood starkid Suhana Khan has been following in the footsteps of superstar father Shah Rukh Khan, making her acting debut last year in a short film called "The Grey Part of Blue".

    The budding actress, Suhana Khan, on Tuesday posted a stunning picture of her and revealed that she has been a victim of insensitive trolls in the past because of her dusky complexion and short height.

    Urging to #endcolourism, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan (20) made a powerful post on Instagram revealing that she has been called ugly since the age of 12 due to her darker complexion, but she is happy to be "brown".

    She wrote, "I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't".
    View this post on Instagram

    There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism

    A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

    While many people have been applauding her for her strong statement and giving a befitting reply to those who trolled her, some people have been reminding her about how her superstar father Shah Rukh Khan once promoted a popular fairness cream brand.

    Appreciating her efforts to end colourism, another user wrote, "I'm happy she's using her platform for something like this. However, change has gotta start from home".

    ​Taking Suhana's side, another user commented, "stop blaming a young girl for the decisions her dad makes...Suhana Khan has all the right to speak what she wants & share her story".

    Tags:
    racist, celebrity, Bollywood
