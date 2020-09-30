Shah Rukh Khan Slammed for Promoting Fairness Cream as Daughter Suhana Decries Colourism

The budding actress, Suhana Khan, on Tuesday posted a stunning picture of her and revealed that she has been a victim of insensitive trolls in the past because of her dusky complexion and short height.
Urging to #endcolourism, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan (20) made a powerful post on Instagram revealing that she has been called ugly since the age of 12 due to her darker complexion, but she is happy to be "brown".
She wrote, "I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't".
View this post on Instagram
There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism
While many people have been applauding her for her strong statement and giving a befitting reply to those who trolled her, some people have been reminding her about how her superstar father Shah Rukh Khan once promoted a popular fairness cream brand.
#SuhanaKhan you should be penning a note to your own father Shah rukh Khan to #EndOfColourism ! He is the one promoting skin whiteners for money! Colour prejudiced was created by the likes of your father in the industry! pic.twitter.com/vO8xygzoC5— JIX5A જીક્સા (@JIX5A) September 29, 2020
Just to gain attention she is playing black and white victim card. We Indians are brown nd we are not ashamed of that. It's your father nd his fraternity who always did that. You should say thanks to them for spreading racism in india. #SuhanaKhan— Kranti bai (@Rashi87534308) September 30, 2020
Appreciating her efforts to end colourism, another user wrote, "I'm happy she's using her platform for something like this. However, change has gotta start from home".
I really appreciate #SuhanaKhan ‘s take on colourism and I’m happy she’s using her platform for something like this however change has gotta start from home.. #SRK pic.twitter.com/NIr3q0OxNt— 𝓹𝓲𝓪 🧚🏻 (@thatthicbih) September 30, 2020
Taking Suhana's side, another user commented, "stop blaming a young girl for the decisions her dad makes...Suhana Khan has all the right to speak what she wants & share her story".
stop blaming a young girl for the decisions her dad makes. a child is not accountable for the things their parents do. #SuhanaKhan has all the rights to speak what she wants & share her story. stop bullying her for things @iamsrk does/did.— Ananya (@ananya1391) September 30, 2020
Thank you #SuhanaKhan for speaking up on an issue so many of us face every single day. When will we stop judging others on the color of their skin and instead look to the content of their character? Better yet..why not stop judging all together? Live & let live ✨#EndColourism pic.twitter.com/c6zS2FfthC— Geet (@theofficialgeet) September 30, 2020
So glad She spoke out.Whoever thinks being dark is ugly or darty has something wrong with their thinking which is primitive & backward. My Mom always says if people make fun of ur skin colour they're criticizing the handiwork of God.Stay strong girl 💪#Suhanakhan ❤#EndColourism pic.twitter.com/luBs7Z8zGv— Som (@SadhyaSom1) September 29, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)