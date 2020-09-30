'Why Don't White Folks Just Add Garam Masala': Tea Fanatic Indians Ridicule DIY 'Chai Latte' Video

In India, tea, or as Indians call it, “Chai”, is more than just a beverage. For many, it’s a hug after a long day served in a cup. For others, it is a milky cure to anxiety and irritation. Bundled in its variety of uses, chai is seen with one single emotion in India – pure love. So needless to say, Indians never take disrespect for tea.

Soaked in controversial criticism, a “make-at-home” video of a tea-based drink famously called the “Chai Latte” went viral after an American publication – WebMD – posted it on Twitter.

Titled “How to make chai latte at home”, the do-it-yourself (DIY) video takes viewers through the steps of whipping up the beverage using black tea bags, cardamom, cloves, star anise, cinnamon sticks, ginger, maple syrup and coconut milk all boiled together in water, then strained into a cup and served with a cinnamon stick.

Learn how to make a chai latte -- without the coffee shop price tag. pic.twitter.com/pVZTEBXyL3 — WebMD (@WebMD) September 27, 2020

​Now, even though ingredients like cloves, cardamom and ginger are used to prepare different kinds of teas in India, they are hardly ever put together. Indians use elements of these spices together only in their world-famous lip-smacking gravies and curries. Also, Indians never put maple syrup in their "chai".

Indian netizens who came across the video couldn’t help but notice how “ridiculous” this video was. Some even called out the American publication for testifying to being "cultural appropriation at its lowest". Seemingly disgusted at a “chai” made by infusing all the ingredients in coconut milk and water, netizens schooled the publication with sharp sarcasm.

Damn, white people, the only thing left to add to this abomination is some garam masala. — Madhu Menon (@madmanweb) September 28, 2020

​

Dear WebMD, please stop!

This is Cultural appropriation at its lowest. You can't just wake up one day and rename existing cuisines. Show some respect to get some. Anyway what you made...good luck drinking that shit🤣🤣🤣

I stopped watching at coconut milk. — Urmi (@urmisgr8) September 28, 2020

Add rice instead of tea bags and this will be biryani👌 pic.twitter.com/ZmvmFM5i5E — J for Joke; J for Judiciary (@snorlaxisbored) September 28, 2020

Dear @WebMD , I know a lot of Indians misinterpret Information from your website and self medicate & say bad things about you , but there is nothing called Chai latte and we positively don't use these many spices or coconut milk. We surely don't know maple or its use in chai — Mitesh (@miteshsays) September 28, 2020

​The video has garnered thousands of likes, comments and re-tweets on twitter.