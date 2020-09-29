Register
29 September 2020
    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut attends the trailer launch of her movie Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Dec.18, 2018.

    B-Town Actress Kangana Slams Police for Inaction Against #MeToo Accused Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap

    © AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade
    India
    by
    Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, known for his movie "Gangs of Wasseypur", was accused of sexual assault by actress Payal Ghosh on 19 September. Since Payal filed a police complaint against him a week ago, no visible action appears to have been taken by Mumbai police. As the accused to roam scot free, it's created a furore on social media.

    Since model-turned-actress Payal Ghosh broke her silence about a sexual assault incident with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap that happened in 2014, Kangana Ranaut has been extending her support to Payal versus the film industry which is firmly behind Kashyap.

    Kangana has criticised Mumbai police for what she sees as inaction on a FIR (police complaint) filed by Payal on 23 September. 

    Citing the arrest of YouTuber Saahil Choudhary, nabbed by Mumbai police's cyber cell on Monday in Haryana for allegedly posting abusive content, Kangana compared police immediately taking action on a random person's FIR against Choudhary, while Anurag roams free days after Payal's FIR.

    She also hit out at Maharashtra Chief Uddhav Thackeray, calling his administration gangster rule after Choudhary’s arrest. The latter has created an uproar on social media, making #istandwithsaahilchoudhary trend online.

    ​Choudhary has been making videos on the Sushant Singh Rajput case, attacking Bollywood about the drug nexus case, as well as the Maharashtra government and municipal authorities for the partial demolition of Kangana’s office on 9 September.

    With over 237K subscribers on his YouTube channel, his followers started tweeting #ReleaseSaahilChoudhary and #istandwithsaahilchoudhary.

    Bollywood’s #MeToo Movement, which gained momentum in 2018, put many celebrities in the spotlight, including actor Nana Patekar, filmmakers Vikas Bahl and Sajid Khan, singer Anu Malik and many others.

    With Anurag being accused of sexual assault and rape, the issue is receiving new attention.

    Rejecting all the allegations as "baseless", Anurag, in a statement on 20 September said the accusations are "completely false, malicious, and dishonest".

    "It is sad that a social movement as important as the #metoo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination", his statement added.

    ​Payal has waged a war again him and since no action has yet been taken on her FIR, she has threatened the Mumbai police that she will go on a hunger strike, demanding immediate action.

    Bollywood
