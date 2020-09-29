World Heart Day: What Indian Television Stars Think of Broken Heart Syndrome and Their Tips to Heal

Heartbreaks can be tough to deal with not just mentally but emotionally too. On World Heart Day on 29 September, Indian TV celebrities reveal how they deal with broken heart syndrome and the best way to overcome the agonising phase caused by a breakup or loss of loved ones.

Just about everyone has dealt with heartbreak, disappointment, or the loss of loved ones at some point in life. But does that mean one's life coming to an end or is it about a temporary phase that occurs in everyone’s life and one just has to overcome it to move on?

While some deal with it by keeping themselves occupied and open up with their friends, many experience broken heart syndrome – a condition that is marked by symptoms similar to those of a heart attack. It is often misdiagnosed.

Sputnik chose to explore the secret ways celebrities from Indian TV deal with this issue on World Heart Day (29 September).

Describing the feeling of experiencing broken heart syndrome, actor Sharad Malhotra says, "Suddenly, your life becomes worse than a tragic Bollywood movie. Heartbreaks are so painful. It takes a toll on your mental and emotional well-being".

"It takes time for your heart to heal, no matter what your age is. But with the right company, it becomes easier. Go out with friends, party, and focus on your studies or work, and with time, you get better and forget things", says Sharad, who gained fame for his TV shows "Naagin 5", "Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap", and "Banoo Main Teri Dulhann".

Actress Shubhangi Atre of "Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai", points out that an actor experiencing a heartbreak for many reasons tends to fake it in front of the camera by looking happy and doing comedy or performing with full energy.

"At times, I too feel heartbroken due to one or another reason. But the best way to deal with it is to count the positive [things] in your life. Yoga and meditation work like wonders and have helped me to understand things better. Family support never lets you shatter", she says.

Irrespective of one's age, actress Delnaaz Irani opines that living with a heartbreak is easier said than done.

"No one deals with a heartbreak with a strong face. And I guess as you grow older, it becomes more difficult", says Delnaaz, who shot to fame for her role in the movie "Kal Ho Naa Ho", and TV shows "Akbar Birbal" and "Jamai Raja".

The best way to deal with it, she says is to "try forgetting things".

"Don't start throwing away gifts or anything, like people normally do. But anyone who enters your life has a reason. So, maybe God saw that the reason is done and you're better off without them. Take it positively, remember good things about them. I guess you will move on yourself without even realising it."

Actress Saumya Tandon, who rose to prominence with her TV show "BhabhijiGhar Pe Hai", says she too has experienced heartbreak in her life, not just in relationships but in her career as well. After losing loved ones, she says there are five steps that helped her overcome the situation.

"First, confront your sadness and cry or grieve if you feel like it. Give it due time to come to terms with it. Second, I kept myself busy at work, helped others become happy, made small constructive changes in life like learning dance and singing. You have to let the artist shine out".

"Third, express your feelings to your close friends and family. Fourth, work out and take up some physical activity. Last, change your wardrobe, dress up, and go out. It helped me to uplift my mood", Tandon says.

Providing a funny take on heartbreaks, actress Kavita Kaushik, famous for her show "F.I.R", says with a chuckle, "I do yoga, practice some Hatha yoga, the only pains remaining will be muscular".

Remembering the good times and letting go of the anger has been actor Aamir Ali’s way of dealing with heartbreaks.

"Think of all the good times you've spent with that person. Look forward to even better times in your life. Don't keep anger and hatred as it will make you bitter".

Actress Avika Gor, of "Balika Vadhu" fame, says the best way to deal is by detaching oneself from the feeling and looking at the whole situation from an outsider's perspective.

"It has helped me understand the situation better and consciously decide on how to deal with it. Sulking and being sad all the time will lead you nowhere", she says.