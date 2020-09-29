Register
11:36 GMT29 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Heartbreak

    World Heart Day: What Indian Television Stars Think of Broken Heart Syndrome and Their Tips to Heal

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1d/1080608456_0:64:1920:1144_1200x675_80_0_0_89810142f260d26cf9de63d1fd7947c3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202009291080605304-world-heart-day-what-indian-television-stars-think-of-broken-heart-syndrome-and-their-tips-to-heal/

    Heartbreaks can be tough to deal with not just mentally but emotionally too. On World Heart Day on 29 September, Indian TV celebrities reveal how they deal with broken heart syndrome and the best way to overcome the agonising phase caused by a breakup or loss of loved ones.

    Just about everyone has dealt with heartbreak, disappointment, or the loss of loved ones at some point in life. But does that mean one's life coming to an end or is it about a temporary phase that occurs in everyone’s life and one just has to overcome it to move on?   

    While some deal with it by keeping themselves occupied and open up with their friends, many experience broken heart syndrome – a condition that is marked by symptoms similar to those of a heart attack. It is often misdiagnosed.

    Sputnik chose to explore the secret ways celebrities from Indian TV deal with this issue on World Heart Day (29 September).  

    Sharad Malhotra
    © Photo : World Heart Day Feature
    Sharad Malhotra

    Describing the feeling of experiencing broken heart syndrome, actor Sharad Malhotra says, "Suddenly, your life becomes worse than a tragic Bollywood movie. Heartbreaks are so painful. It takes a toll on your mental and emotional well-being".

    "It takes time for your heart to heal, no matter what your age is. But with the right company, it becomes easier. Go out with friends, party, and focus on your studies or work, and with time, you get better and forget things", says Sharad, who gained fame for his TV shows "Naagin 5", "Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap", and "Banoo Main Teri Dulhann".
    Shubhangi Atre
    © Photo : World Heart Day Feature
    Shubhangi Atre

    Actress Shubhangi Atre of "Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai", points out that an actor experiencing a heartbreak for many reasons tends to fake it in front of the camera by looking happy and doing comedy or performing with full energy.

    "At times, I too feel heartbroken due to one or another reason. But the best way to deal with it is to count the positive [things] in your life. Yoga and meditation work like wonders and have helped me to understand things better. Family support never lets you shatter", she says.

    Delnaaz Irani
    © Photo : World Heart Day Feature
    Delnaaz Irani

    Irrespective of one's age, actress Delnaaz Irani opines that living with a heartbreak is easier said than done.

    "No one deals with a heartbreak with a strong face. And I guess as you grow older, it becomes more difficult", says Delnaaz, who shot to fame for her role in the movie "Kal Ho Naa Ho", and TV shows "Akbar Birbal" and "Jamai Raja".

    The best way to deal with it, she says is to "try forgetting things". 

    "Don't start throwing away gifts or anything, like people normally do. But anyone who enters your life has a reason. So, maybe God saw that the reason is done and you're better off without them. Take it positively, remember good things about them. I guess you will move on yourself without even realising it."
    Saumya Tandon
    © Photo : World Heart Day Feature
    Saumya Tandon

    Actress Saumya Tandon, who rose to prominence with her TV show "BhabhijiGhar Pe Hai", says she too has experienced heartbreak in her life, not just in relationships but in her career as well. After losing loved ones, she says there are five steps that helped her overcome the situation.

    "First, confront your sadness and cry or grieve if you feel like it. Give it due time to come to terms with it. Second, I kept myself busy at work, helped others become happy, made small constructive changes in life like learning dance and singing. You have to let the artist shine out".

    "Third, express your feelings to your close friends and family. Fourth, work out and take up some physical activity. Last, change your wardrobe, dress up, and go out. It helped me to uplift my mood", Tandon says.

    Kavita Kaushik
    © Photo : World Heart Day Feature
    Kavita Kaushik

    Providing a funny take on heartbreaks, actress Kavita Kaushik, famous for her show "F.I.R", says with a chuckle, "I do yoga, practice some Hatha yoga, the only pains remaining will be muscular".

    Aamir Ali
    © Photo : World Heart Day Feature
    Aamir Ali

    Remembering the good times and letting go of the anger has been actor Aamir Ali’s way of dealing with heartbreaks.  

    "Think of all the good times you've spent with that person. Look forward to even better times in your life. Don't keep anger and hatred as it will make you bitter".
    Avika Gor
    © Photo : World Heart Day Feature
    Avika Gor

    Actress Avika Gor, of "Balika Vadhu" fame, says the best way to deal is by detaching oneself from the feeling and looking at the whole situation from an outsider's perspective.

    "It has helped me understand the situation better and consciously decide on how to deal with it. Sulking and being sad all the time will lead you nowhere", she says.

    Related:

    Sudden Death of B-Town Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Spotlights High Suicide Rate in India
    World Suicide Prevention Day: Bollywood Celebs Say Change in Social Mindset Will Help Avoid Tragedy
    Study: Social Isolation Increases Risk of Heart Attacks, Strokes, Death
    Tags:
    breakup, Heart, celebrity, Bollywood
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Radioactive Excursion: Tourists Explore Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
    Radioactive Excursion: Tourists Explore Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse