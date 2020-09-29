B-town Actor Sushant's Death Case: Not Leaving Any Stone Unturned, Hints India's Top Probe Agency

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead hanging in his Mumbai flat on 14 June. The young actor's death has caused a massive public uproar, triggering many questions. Three federal investigative agencies - Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) - are probing the case.

As India's top probe agency CBI has not yet come to any conclusion about the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, it is still investigating all aspects, agency officials said on Monday.

A spokesperson of the probe agency on Monday stated the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of actor Sushant in which “all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out to date”.

The official said the investigation is still underway.

The statement from the agency comes as Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti raises questions as to how long it will take to find out the truth about her brother's death.

We have been so patient for so long! How long will it take to find the truth? #SSRDeathCase https://t.co/Vn5R62a0SY — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 25, 2020

Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh had also stated on social media that he was getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to murder in Sushant's case.

“The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it's death by strangulation and not suicide," the lawyer stated in a tweet.

The statement comes as Sushant’s family continues to claim that he was murdered.

Sushant's father K.K. Singh in July had lodged a complaint with Patna Police against Sushant's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her parents and her brother Showik.

The late actor’s family has also named Sushant's then-manager Shruti Modi and his house manager Samuel Miranda in the complaint.

The CBI was handed over the probe by the country's apex court on 19 August after hearing Rhea’s request to transfer the case from Bihar police to Mumbai Police.

Sushant originally hailed from Bihar state but had lived in Mumbai, Maharashtra state, since becoming a Bollywood actor.

Apart from the CBI, the case is also being investigated by two other central agencies - ED and NCB.

While ED is looking into money laundering allegations, the NCB is probing the drug link with the case.

On 8 September, the NCB had arrested Rhea for allegedly procuring drugs for Sushant. She was arrested along with several others including her brother.

Several top celebrities have also been questioned by the narcotics department (NCB) in the case.