Register
14:07 GMT28 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi

    India Played Up Trivial Issues, Ignored Key Questions: Pakistan Slams PM Modi’s UN Speech

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Ms Sarah Welch / The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1c/1080599049_0:130:1488:967_1200x675_80_0_0_fe56348c80bbc301d7a235c622bb2649.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202009281080597969-india-played-up-trivial-issues-ignored-key-questions-pakistan-slams-pm-modis-un-speech/

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi prominently questioned the UN’s reluctance to include India in its decision-making structure during his video address to the General Assembly on Saturday.

    Pakistan has accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trivailsing his UN General Assembly address while ignoring some of the key issues facing his country.  

    Munir Akram, Islamabad’s envoy to the United Nations, said in a statement that Modi had played up "trivial issues", while ignoring key ones the world was interested in, as per a report in the English-language daily Dawn on Monday.

    The news report was re-tweeted by Akram from his social media handle.

    Further criticising the Indian PM's speech for being “divorced” from reality, Akram remarked that the world wasn’t interested in how many Indians defecate in public.

    The oblique reference was to Modi’s UN address on Saturday, underlining that since 2014, 600 million Indians had been freed from open defecation due to the policies of his government.

    The Pakistani diplomat complained that the Indian prime minister's speech didn’t touch upon the Kashmir dispute, the question of Palestinian statehood, or climate change.

    Provoking a sharp reaction from New Delhi during its "Right of Reply" later in the day, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said in his address to the UNGA that: "The one country in the world today where, I am sad to say, the state sponsors Islamophobia, is India. The reason behind this is RSS ideology that unfortunately rules India today".

    India's First Secretary Mijito Vinito had retorted that Pakistan should stop “misusing” the UN to advance its “nefarious agenda”, as he reminded Islamabad of accusations of persecution of minorities under the Imran Khan government.

    India Hits Out at Pakistan in Geneva

    The war of words between the two rivals was also witnessed at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, with India alleging that an “orchestrated mass influx” of outsiders into Pakistan-administered Kashmir had changed the demography of the region.

    “It’s baffling that there are three outsiders for every four [people] in the Pakistan occupied parts of the Indian Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh", Pawan Badhe, India’s First Secretary at its Permanent Mission to Geneva said.

    The Indian diplomat was exercising his “Right of Reply” in a discussion on the human rights situation in the Indian side of Kashmir initiated by Islamabad.

    During his remarks, Badhe also expressed concern over Islamabad using the territory of Kashmir on its side of the de-facto border (Line of Control) as a launchpad for terrorists.

    The Indian representative also highlighted that as many as 4,000 proscribed terrorists had been de-listed in Pakistan just to sustain its “terror ecosystem”.

    The two nuclear-armed neighbours have fought three wars over the Jammu and Kashmir region, which both of them control partly but claim in its entirety. 

    Related:

    India Abruptly Leaves Meeting of SCO Security Advisers Over Pakistan’s Depiction of Fictitious Map
    Indian Sikhs Threaten Protests at Pakistan High Commission Over Disappearance of Girl
    India Snubs Pakistan's PM During UNGA Speech, Video Goes Viral
    Tags:
    Imran Khan, Narendra Modi, UN General Assembly, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Radioactive Excursion: Tourists Explore Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
    Radioactive Excursion: Tourists Explore Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse