Indian, Japanese Naval Ships Conduct Maritime Drills in Arabian Sea, Close to Pakistan - Photos

Indian and Japanese naval ships are currently conducting war games in the north Arabian Sea, close to Pakistan. The fourth edition of the exercise named JIMEX – Japan India Maritime Exercise, which will end on Monday, showcased tactical exercises, involving weapon firing, cross deck helicopter operations and complex, anti-submarine and air warfare drills.
#JMSDF ships Ikazuchi & Kaga led by Rear Admiral Konno Yasushige, CCF2 & #IndianNavy ships Chennai Tarkash & Deepak led by Rear Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, FOCWF carry out extensive #Maritime Ops during the 1st day of 4th Edition of #JIMEX-2020 (1/2).@SpokespersonMoD@JMSDF_PAO pic.twitter.com/w8XptCQdbu— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) September 26, 2020
The three-day exercise was conducted in a "non-contact at-sea only format" in view of the COVID-19 restrictions.
The domestically-manufactured stealth destroyer Chennai, Teg-class stealth frigate Tarkash, and fleet tanker Deepak are representing India, while the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force has its ship Kaga, a helicopter destroyer, and Ikazuchi, a guided missile destroyer. Besides this, P8I long range maritime patrol aircraft, integral helicopters, and fighter aircrafts are also participating in the exercise.
The Indian Navy has been engaging with several other navies in its strategic maritime zones amidst emerging security challenges for the country. Earlier this month, it conducted two-day ocean war games with the navies of Russia and Australia covering diverse activities across a wide spectrum of maritime operations.
