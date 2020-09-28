Indian Bourses Begin the Week With a Bang, Sensex Up 485 Points

India's benchmark stock index, the Sensex shed almost 16,000 points within weeks after a nationwide lockdown was imposed in India in late March due to COVID-19. Even though it recovered almost 50 percent, concerns about US recovery and fresh lockdowns in Europe triggered a massive sell-off last week.

After a dismal performance last week, largely due to weak global cues, Indian bourses were up in opening trading on Monday.

The Bombay Stock Exchange's 30-share index, Sensex, gained 485 points to trade at 37,874. The broader 50-share index of the National Stock Exchange, Nifty, too was up 167 points to trade at 11,217.

The rally on the opening day of the week was led by stocks in the banking, metal, financial, and auto sector.

The stocks that were up in trading included the ICICI Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Kotak Mahindra. The stocks contributed to almost half of the gains made by Sensex. Reliance Industries, too, was up in trading.

This is the second day of positive investor sentiments as the Indian equity markets were bullish on Friday too, with the benchmark Sensex closing 835 points higher than Thursday.

Last week, the US Federal Reserve's concerns about economic recovery in the country and fresh COVID-19 restrictions in Europe weighed heavily on investors.

Meanwhile, there are presently, 962,640 active COVID-19 cases, with a total of 95,542 deaths. India, however, has witnessed 5,016,520 COVID-19 hit people being cured/discharged, according to the federal Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.