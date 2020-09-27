Register
04:50 GMT27 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Panoramic view of Vienna

    World Tourism Day: Foreign Destinations Open the Door to Bollywood

    © CC0 / jarmoluk
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1a/1080582233_0:196:1920:1276_1200x675_80_0_0_417a18b322b89136cb4c79bab1ab4bdd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202009271080581161-world-tourism-day-foreign-destinations-open-the-door-to-bollywood/

    On World Tourism Day, let's revisit some popular destinations where Bollywood movies have been shot, offering picturesque backdrops and leaving people entranced while providing new travel ideas. The tourism boards of the Maldives, Portugal, Thailand and Vienne tell Sputnik about plans to invite international filmmakers to make movies on location.

    Adapting to the “new normal”, Bollywood celebrities have already started to film overseas, with all safety measures in place following the lockdown.

    Be it Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar filming his movie “Bell Bottom” in Scotland, with Huma S Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor, or Aamir Khan filming in Turkey for “Laal Singh Chadha”, Indian film stars are making the move offshore.

    Now many other international destinations are opening up, with prior rules and regulations, offering international filmmakers to film their project not only in a safe environment but with magnificent backdrops as well.

    Let’s have a look at a few destinations that are set to give a boost to travel.

    Portugal: War and Jab Harry Met Sejal

    The cobbled alleys, domed cathedrals and ancient ruins showcased in the backdrop of Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s movie ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ (2017) left all mesmerised.

    A dangerous bike chase scene on Portugal’s highest mountain peak, Serra da Estrela, in the movie “War” (2019) starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff left all on edge of their seats.

    A dangerous bike chase scene of Indian movie 'War' was shot in Portugal
    A dangerous bike chase scene of Indian movie 'War' was shot in Portugal

    In times of pandemic, of the 20 safest places listed under European Best Destinations for 2020, Portugal’s four destinations have been listed, including – Madeira, the Azores, Alentejo and Algarve. The nation was awarded the ‘Safe Travel’ stamp by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) in June.

    Opening doors for foreign filmmakers, Claudia Matias, director, Turismo de Portugal, India, tells Sputnik, “The Portugal Film Commission has laid out COVID-19 guidelines for filming apart from improvement of the licensing deadlines for filming, policies and cash rebates. Some initiatives taken by us for travelers’ safety included Portugal Health Passport, Covid-19 tests to all who visit our country and Portugal Travel Insurance”.

    Vienna: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

    The historic palaces and vibrant cultural scene of Austria’s Capital Vienna, also known as the City of Music, became the perfect backdrop for the movie “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”, starring superstars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma.

    Vienna: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
    Vienna: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

    From classical imperial locations to post-modern architecture, as well as beautiful gardens and vineyards, Vienna reportedly offers a wide range of locations that make it one of the most filming-friendly destinations.

    Marijana Stoisits, CEO of Vienna Film Commission, tells Sputnik, “The shooting has already begun in Vienna since June. International productions are already scouting the town."

    “Vienna is, in general, a very safe city and all production alliances have committed to a special Covid-19 prevention concept for any shooting in Vienna. The city government strongly supports the Vienna Film Commission and filming in Vienna,” adds Stoisits.

    Thailand: Pyaar Ka Punchanama, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Baaghi, Veere Di Wedding, Ready, Student Of The Year

    The number of Bollywood movies filmed in Thailand is endless. From the beautiful beaches of Thailand, Buddhist temples, to its enthralling nightlife, it has been a treat to the eyes to watch the magnificent backdrop of Krabi, Koh Samui, Phuket, Pattaya and Bangkok on the big screen.

    Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was shoot in Thailand
    Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was shot in Thailand

    Adapting to the “new normal” and bouncing back after lockdown, Thailand has issued elaborate rules and regulations on filming in Thailand.

    Vachirachai Sirisumpan, director, Tourism Authority of Thailand, India, tells Sputnik that the Thai government and the Tourism Authority of Thailand have taken several measures to ensure that health and safety are the priority for visitors.

    “The SHA Certification (Safety & Health Certification) has been given to many hotels, resorts, theme parks, attractions and tourism products in Thailand, ensuring safety and hygiene measures are maintained,” Sirisumpan adds.
    Maldives: Kites, Ek Villain, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya

    Famous for its sunny way life, the Maldives, which remain sunny all year long, has left people mesmerised, showcasing a glimpse of its beautiful coral beaches in films such as “Kites”, “Ek Villain” and “Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya”.

    Maldives: Kites, Ek Villain, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya
    Ek Villain was shot on Maldives

    From actors Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan to Hrithik Roshan, Sonakshi Sinha and others, Maldives is one of the most frequently-visited international destinations for vacations by Bollywood celebs, according to reports.

    Calling Maldives one of the safest countries to travel in times of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Thoyyib Mohamed, managing director, Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), tells Sputnik the rich marine life and pristine natural beauty of the Maldives adds volume to film.

    “We have placed all safety measures and guidelines and have opened the doors for Indian filmmakers to travel. It will be a win-win situation to work in an environment which is not only safe but gorgeous too,” Mohamed adds. 

    Related:

    Bollywood Filmmakers Want Connected, Peaceful Local Locations for 'Relatable' New Age Content
    Revival Road Map for India's Once Booming Tourism Industry, Which is Now in Abyss
    Bollywood Unlocks: Actors Don Shields to Resume Shooting Amid New Normal in Age of COVID
    Tags:
    COVID-19, film industry, movies, Bollywood
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dr. Morris Nafash, research director for the Bazooka Bubble Gum Company, whose job it was to test the texture and elasticity of the gum and to develop new flavors, is pictured measuring with an outside caliper a bubble blown by Josephine Zack on 16 September 1949 in New York. Brooklyn-born Dr. Nafash came to his post after 11 years as a researcher at Columbia University's department of chemical engineering. He blew about 100 bubbles a day and thinks kids probably won't ever blow bubbles much bigger than at present because the kid's face gets in the way.
    Better Together: Chewing Gum for a Happy Life
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse