World Tourism Day: Foreign Destinations Open the Door to Bollywood

On World Tourism Day, let's revisit some popular destinations where Bollywood movies have been shot, offering picturesque backdrops and leaving people entranced while providing new travel ideas. The tourism boards of the Maldives, Portugal, Thailand and Vienne tell Sputnik about plans to invite international filmmakers to make movies on location.

Adapting to the “new normal”, Bollywood celebrities have already started to film overseas, with all safety measures in place following the lockdown.

Be it Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar filming his movie “Bell Bottom” in Scotland, with Huma S Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor, or Aamir Khan filming in Turkey for “Laal Singh Chadha”, Indian film stars are making the move offshore.

Now many other international destinations are opening up, with prior rules and regulations, offering international filmmakers to film their project not only in a safe environment but with magnificent backdrops as well.

Let’s have a look at a few destinations that are set to give a boost to travel.

Portugal: War and Jab Harry Met Sejal

The cobbled alleys, domed cathedrals and ancient ruins showcased in the backdrop of Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s movie ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ (2017) left all mesmerised.

A dangerous bike chase scene on Portugal’s highest mountain peak, Serra da Estrela, in the movie “War” (2019) starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff left all on edge of their seats.

In times of pandemic, of the 20 safest places listed under European Best Destinations for 2020, Portugal’s four destinations have been listed, including – Madeira, the Azores, Alentejo and Algarve. The nation was awarded the ‘Safe Travel’ stamp by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) in June.

Opening doors for foreign filmmakers, Claudia Matias, director, Turismo de Portugal, India, tells Sputnik, “The Portugal Film Commission has laid out COVID-19 guidelines for filming apart from improvement of the licensing deadlines for filming, policies and cash rebates. Some initiatives taken by us for travelers’ safety included Portugal Health Passport, Covid-19 tests to all who visit our country and Portugal Travel Insurance”.

Vienna: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

The historic palaces and vibrant cultural scene of Austria’s Capital Vienna, also known as the City of Music, became the perfect backdrop for the movie “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”, starring superstars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma.

From classical imperial locations to post-modern architecture, as well as beautiful gardens and vineyards, Vienna reportedly offers a wide range of locations that make it one of the most filming-friendly destinations.

Marijana Stoisits, CEO of Vienna Film Commission, tells Sputnik, “The shooting has already begun in Vienna since June. International productions are already scouting the town."

“Vienna is, in general, a very safe city and all production alliances have committed to a special Covid-19 prevention concept for any shooting in Vienna. The city government strongly supports the Vienna Film Commission and filming in Vienna,” adds Stoisits.

Thailand: Pyaar Ka Punchanama, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Baaghi, Veere Di Wedding, Ready, Student Of The Year

The number of Bollywood movies filmed in Thailand is endless. From the beautiful beaches of Thailand, Buddhist temples, to its enthralling nightlife, it has been a treat to the eyes to watch the magnificent backdrop of Krabi, Koh Samui, Phuket, Pattaya and Bangkok on the big screen.

Adapting to the “new normal” and bouncing back after lockdown, Thailand has issued elaborate rules and regulations on filming in Thailand.

Vachirachai Sirisumpan, director, Tourism Authority of Thailand, India, tells Sputnik that the Thai government and the Tourism Authority of Thailand have taken several measures to ensure that health and safety are the priority for visitors.

“The SHA Certification (Safety & Health Certification) has been given to many hotels, resorts, theme parks, attractions and tourism products in Thailand, ensuring safety and hygiene measures are maintained,” Sirisumpan adds.

Maldives: Kites, Ek Villain, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya

Famous for its sunny way life, the Maldives, which remain sunny all year long, has left people mesmerised, showcasing a glimpse of its beautiful coral beaches in films such as “Kites”, “Ek Villain” and “Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya”.

From actors Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan to Hrithik Roshan, Sonakshi Sinha and others, Maldives is one of the most frequently-visited international destinations for vacations by Bollywood celebs, according to reports.

Calling Maldives one of the safest countries to travel in times of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Thoyyib Mohamed, managing director, Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), tells Sputnik the rich marine life and pristine natural beauty of the Maldives adds volume to film.

“We have placed all safety measures and guidelines and have opened the doors for Indian filmmakers to travel. It will be a win-win situation to work in an environment which is not only safe but gorgeous too,” Mohamed adds.