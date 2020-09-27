Why Do Indian Farmers Not Trust Govt Assurances on New Agriculture Reform Bills?

To assuage protesting farmers, New Delhi hiked the minimum guaranteed price for six crops. The government also says that diminishing the role of agricultural marketing committees would help boost farmer income.

A wave of protests by farmers erupted in India following the passage of three agriculture-related bills in the Parliament of India. In the agricultural state of Haryana, farmers have warned that they wlll intensify their agitation if government fails to revoke the bills or ensures legal safeguards from them.

“The farmers can’t trust the federal government’s intention on introducing corporates in agriculture. A similar law enacted in Bihar state in 2006 led to devastating consequences. There the situation is such that the farmers have to come and work in our Haryana state,” Balraj Kundu, an independent state legislator in Haryana, told Sputnik at one such protest site in the state.

Jat leader and independent MLA fro. Meham Balraj Kundu explains why PM @narendramodi's decision to increase the MSP for six rabi crops has failed to convince the farmers.



Kundu, formerly with the BJP, also hits out at @INCIndia for not being present on the ground#BharatBandh pic.twitter.com/61YPCh1cEH — Dhairya Maheshwari (@dhairyam14) September 26, 2020

One of the three new bills, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020, removes restrictions on inter-state and intra-state trade of agricultural products, which the government says will help boost farmer income.

Alleging that the rules on Minimum Support Price (MSP) were already being flouted with impunity, Kundu claimed the creation of private marketplaces would only increase competition and potentially further affect farmer income. The MSP is the minimum price a farmer is guaranteed on the market.

“Why would a [businessperson] pay more to farmers when they could source the same crop from another farmer at a lower price,” he asked.

© REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI Farmers sit on the water tank as they block a national highway during a protest against farm bills passed by India's parliament

Some farmers seek to have penalty provisions added to the law for anyone seeking to buy their produce lower than the MSP.

“If someone wants to buy farmers’ produce below MSP, it should be a punishable offence. The government should ensure the price difference between MSP and what farmers get are borne by authorities,” said Suneel, a young farmer participating in a blockade at a highway near Hisar and Rohtak cities.

He said farmers are already getting less than the MSP for their produce.

“Once the new rules turn effective, the private players would be able to make more profit at farmers’ expense. At least some safeguards should be guaranteed under the existing Agriculture Production Marketing Committee (APMC) system,” he added.

A 21-year-old-farmer protesting against the government's farm ordinances in Rohtak says that private companies should also be brought under the ambit of MSP. "We have no problem with private players competing with mandis, but there should be strict rules," he says#FarmBill2020 pic.twitter.com/5KvECQGjCM — Dhairya Maheshwari (@dhairyam14) September 26, 2020

He also said the Narendra Modi-led federal government’s decision to introduce a system of “contract farming” would leave farmers vulnerable to the exploitation of private players.

“There should be an MSP when it comes to dealings between farmers and private companies, too,” he observed.

© REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI Farmers gesture as they block a national highway during a protest against farm bills passed by India's parliament

Another farmer, while participating at a different protest at Rohtak city’s main market, demanded there be stringent punishment for underpaying farmers.

“While the farmer gets only eight rupees for their tomatoes, the consumer end up paying INR 80 (just over $1), he noted.

“Once the private players come in, the trend is only going to get worse,” he suggested.