India’s 'Singing Moon' S.P. Balasubrahmanyam Dies Aged 74

The great singer had held the Guinness World Record for singing the greatest number of songs and had recorded more than 40,000 hits in 16 Indian languages.

India’s famed playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last on Friday afternoon. The six-time National Film Award winner died of lung failure days shortly after contracting Covid-19.

The 74-year-old found, called "Paadum Nila" (Singing Moon) by his multitudes of fans, found fame singing such hits as “Aaja Shaam Hone Aayi”, “Pehla Pehla Pyar” and “Tumse Milne Ki Tamanna” which was part of the soundtrack for Bollywood blockbuster Saajan, starring Salman Khan.

He is survived by his wife Savitri Balasubrahmanyam, his son SP Charan and daughter Pallavi Balasubrahmanyam.

He tested positive for Covid-19 on 5 August and had been moved to Chennai's MGM Healthcare hospital. After his health deteriorated, he was put on life support on Thursday.

The singer started his career as a playback singer in 1966. He provided voiceovers for various artists, including Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Vishnuvardhan, Salman Khan, K. Bhagyaraj, Mohan, Anil Kapoor and many others.

His death has left his millions of fans heartbroken and social media has been overwhelmed by the emotional outpourings from his admirers, including politicians and celebrities from both Bollywood and the Southern Film Industry.

​​Indian President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his condolences on the death of the singer, who was the recipient of the country's third-highest civilian award Padma Bhushan.

