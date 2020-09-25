Register
09:35 GMT25 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard at a check point during restrictions in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Aug 30, 2019. India on Thursday said it has information that Pakistan is trying to infiltrate terrorists into the country to carry out attacks amid rising tensions over New Delhi's decision to abrogate the autonomy of Indian-administered Kashmir

    Two Terrorists Killed, Arms and Ammunition Recovered in Kashmir Encounter

    © AP Photo / Mukhtar Khan
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/11/1079909167_0:308:3058:2028_1200x675_80_0_0_b29c0fd7be4f570d2c8ddc0770e0ed70.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202009251080567415-two-terrorists-killed-arms-and-ammunition-recovered-in-kashmir-encounter/

    Indian-administered Kashmir has witnessed fewer terrorism-related incidents since the federal government overturned Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the country's federal Home Ministry told Parliament during the recently-concluded monsoon season session.

    In a joint operation, Indian security forces gunned down two terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the Anantnag district of South Kashmir. LeT is headed by UN-designated global terrorist Hafiz Saeed, and operates mainly from Pakistan.

    “Two LeT terrorists killed, incriminating material including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on, further details shall follow,” said Jammu and Kashmir police in a tweet.

    ​Indian Army said, one AK and one INSAS rifles were recovered from the militants.

    Police officials also confirmed to media that four young people were injured when an explosive device went off at the site of the encounter in Anantnag. Two of the injured have been shifted to Sringar hospital. 

    In a separate incident, terrorists had opened fire at security personnel in Shopian in Kashmir. However, after missing their targets, the terrorists fled from the spot.​

    On Thursday, a young lawyer was shot dead outside his residence in Srinagar, capital of Jammu and Kashmir. The lawyer, Babar Qadri, had expressed that he feared for his life a few days ago. He had made a name for himself taking up human rights and juvenile justice cases, and was critical of both militants and mainstream political parties.  

    Kashmir witnessed fewer incidents of militancy-related violence after New Delhi stripped the erstwhile state of its quasi-autonomous status. According to data provide by the federal Home Ministry in Parliament, there were 443 incidents of violence during the 12 months prior to August 2019.

    However, there have only been 206 violent incidents since 5 August 2019, according to data provided by the ministry.

    Related:

    Security Forces Kill 'Unidentified Terrorist' in Kashmir’s Pulwama, Gun Battle Continues
    India Slams Pakistan Over Raising Kashmir Issue on International Forums
    Kashmir’s Leading Lawyer Shot Dead by Unidentified Gunmen
    Tags:
    Militant, Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers stand guard as Extinction Rebellion activists are glued to the front door of Vogue House, during a protest outside Conde Nast in London, Britain 22 September 2020
    Crisis, Distance and Masks: How Coronavirus Changed the World
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse