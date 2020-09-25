Register
08:43 GMT25 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People wearing protective face masks leave the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Mumbai, India, 22 September 2020

    'Dread & Panic' VS Quality Family Time: Indians Reveal How a Six-Month Lockdown Changed Their Lives

    © REUTERS / NIHARIKA KULKARNI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/18/1080560037_0:195:3084:1929_1200x675_80_0_0_f0b7a3ffa6eb57d6e72e2a99e4cae1bb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202009251080546149-dread--panic-vs-quality-family-time-indians-reveal-how-a-six-month-lockdown-changed-their-lives/

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a national lockdown on 24 March “to protect the country, and each of its citizens...” in his “decisive fight against the Corona pandemic”. All activities, except certain essential services, were halted to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

    Exactly six months after India's national lockdown started, and despite the gradual elimination of the measures, life has still not returned to what it was during the pre-lockdown period amid many curbs and new precautionary rules which are still in place.

    The latest guidelines issued by the federal Home Ministry on 29 August mandate that schools and colleges remain closed until 30 September: Indians still lack access to international commercial flights, cinemas, swimming pools, entertainment parks and other places.

    Sputnik talked to people from various walks of life to gauge how the lockdown and pandemic have changed their lives and how they were able to survive without social engagements.

    A man sits alone at the window of a Chawl during a lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus at Lower Parel area in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 5, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade
    A man sits alone at the window of a Chawl during a lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus at Lower Parel area in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 5, 2020.

    Ashwini Bhatnagar, the author of several best sellers, said that when the lockdown was announced, he was a bit panicky.

    “The lockdown stranded us in every possible way -- physically, emotionally, financially, and professionally. I felt I had been suddenly stripped, I felt vulnerable, exposed and even abandoned. It was now each person to himself. My carefully crafted network of human ties disappeared in a moment. I was alone, I was lonely, I was afraid,” Bhatnagar told Sputnik.

    Bhatnagar, who lives in NOIDA, a satellite city in the national capital region, said the anxiety about the deadly potential of the virus disturbed even his eating and sleep cycle. He could not concentrate on writing as his mind was always elsewhere.

    “I was living in constant dread of a ferocious invisible predator. The dread killed my enthusiasm to create anything new. Tomorrow, suddenly, seemed so distant. The light, it seemed, had gone out and I was groping fearfully in the thick corona haze desperate to anchor myself in a fluid situation,” reminisced the author. 

    Quality Time With Family

    Unlike Bhatnagar, freelance journalist Aswini Boruah from the city of Guwahati in the north-east of India was happy that he could spend more time with his seven-month-old grandson.

    He said that although the announcement of the lockdown affected his spirit, he faced it boldly. 

    “He [the grandson] made me a child and we enjoyed the lockdown period, despite worrying mostly about the three-member family of our elder son, living in another state,” Boruah told Sputnik.

    Film and Television actor Meghana Kaushik also admitted that due to the national lockdown, she has been able to spend a lot of time at home with her parents, something which she had been unable to afford for several years.

    “I had gone back to my hometown in Jaipur for two days and then suddenly a lockdown was announced. So, I was literally stuck at my parents' place with no clothes of mine, no laptop, no basic toiletries - forget beauty products and the works.”
    “Workwise , it has been downhill. Since I was without a laptop, I had to let go a lot of work that was coming my way,” Meghana, who also had a brief stint in the media, told Sputnik. 
    A woman sits with her child inside a quarantine centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients amidst the spread of the disease at an indoor sports complex in New Delhi, India, September 22, 2020
    © REUTERS / ANUSHREE FADNAVIS
    A woman sits with her child inside a quarantine centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients amidst the spread of the disease at an indoor sports complex in New Delhi, India, September 22, 2020

    Looking back at the six months at home without work, Meghana suggested adopting a middle ground to resume life.

    “It’s basic nature for humans to fight our problems and then move on with learning and experiences. Although I doubt that we will be able to change everything we have been doing for so long,” she said philosophically.

    Rakhi Dubey, a Supreme Court of India lawyer, said the lockdown was really stressful and full of panic.

    “It was difficult to digest that I have to sit at home with no work and earnings, but expenses would continue,” she told Sputnik.

    Professionally it was painful, said Dubey, who used to run between the chambers of judges to attend to cases.

    “Judges have been really co-operative and accommodating. However, filing fresh matters has been really painful. Some court staff cooperated and understood the difficulty and the Covid situation. However, some just raised objections, one by one, making it really difficult to get relief for clients,” said the lawyer.

    'COVID Taught Us Many Things'

    Lockdown has really changed the life of every individual and all had to switch to the virtual world, she added.  

    “Covid taught us many things, but I would want to go back to the pre-Covid period, as we all are social animals,” she rued.

    But for Mangal Dhobi, who pedals almost 35-km every day from an outlying semi-urban settlement with his wife on his back, to a residential colony for government employees in the centre of the national capital to work as an ironer, lockdown was the most difficult period in his life.

    “We are five members in the family, me, my wife and three children. We iron clothes under a tree in the compound of a government colony and earn INR 700-800 daily ($9.5 to around $11.0). Once lockdown was announced, we had no source of income; even our reserves did not last for a week. We survived with the help of food packets distributed by charities,” said Dhobi. 

    For Ashwini Bhatnagar, the lockdown and social distancing in a way was good, allowing him to pursue his writings.

    His latest, yet to be published book named ‘Dread’ has the Coronavirus and the dreadfulness it created among humans as the central theme, as described in the first chapter of the book. 

    “It was all over the world now -- lurking in the dark damp shadows of winter; stalking for hosts -- waiting for a breakthrough. It couldn’t fly on its own, it needed contact. What simple contact could do was visible in many parts of Europe -- Italy, Germany, France, Spain, you name it, and the new coronavirus ---COVID -19, as it had been christened—was there like a vengeful ghost sucking the life out of the lungs of the unwary.”

    Modi Announces National Lockdown

    In late March, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown, putting the entire country into a standstill in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

    "There is no other way to save ourselves from coronavirus but social distancing. If we want to be saved, the cycle has to be broken. Some people think that social distancing is only for those who have coronavirus. That's not right, social distancing is for every citizen," he said at the time.

    The lockdown has subsequently been extended several times.

    India has now confirmed more than 5.8 million cases, the second-highest rate in the world after the United States. 92,290 people have succumbed to the disease.

    Related:

    Lockdown Just a Tool to Contain COVID-19, but Execution in India was Faulty - Public Health Experts
    India Needs a Strategy to Exit Lockdown: Global Epidemiologist to Former Opposition Congress Chief
    India's Apex Court Orders Withdrawal of Cases Against Thousands of Migrants for Violating Lockdown
    Tags:
    Narendra Modi, coronavirus, COVID-19, lockdown, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers stand guard as Extinction Rebellion activists are glued to the front door of Vogue House, during a protest outside Conde Nast in London, Britain 22 September 2020
    Crisis, Distance and Masks: How Coronavirus Changed the World
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse