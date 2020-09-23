Apple Store Goes Online in India, Sparking Excitement Among iPhone Lovers

Earlier this month, Apple CEO Tim Cook broke the highly anticipated news of the launch of Apple’s online store in India.

The Apple Store on Wednesday finally went live in India – the second largest smartphone market in the world, with the number of users inching towards 700 million, most of which use Google’s Android operating system (OS).

Apple, despite its expensive pricing, has close to 12 million fans in India.

Up until now, Apple products were being sold in India via authorised sellers, or e-commerce platforms like Flipkart or Amazon.

With the launch of the Apple Store, Indian users will now be able to avail shopping assistance, no-contact delivery, different payment options, and be able to engrave their Apple devices in six regional languages of India.

The announcement of the store going online came with a very traditional Indian design.

What a traditional ‘artistic’ way to launch Apple store in India 🧡🧡

Absolutely amazing 🤩 #appleindia #AppleStore pic.twitter.com/iDS2UQYJW9 — Mohika (@mohika24) September 18, 2020

​Apple users in the country could not hold back their excitement, as they took to social media to express how happy they were.

Several people have already shared screenshots of placing their orders with the store. On Twitter, #AppleStoreIndia is trending in the top spot.

So thanks to @Apple for launching the #AppleStoreindia . Just an #AppleWatch for now will get the IPad next. pic.twitter.com/Ir4WE6vPPe — Rahul (@curiouscloud08) September 23, 2020

@Apple is so kind that they even provide an EMI option to buy a phone case 😂#AppleStoreIndia pic.twitter.com/lpM1ySRsd4 — Aniket Pande (@BlazeTechnica) September 23, 2020

Just added everything maximum to the shopping cart for fun and this is the amount I need to pay - #AppleStoreindia #appleindia pic.twitter.com/GMWi51u6Cj — Anand Narayanaswamy (@visualanand) September 23, 2020

​India has now become the 38th country to get an Apple-exclusive store.

In September 2019, the iPhone-maker invested $1 billion in a Chennai-based facility of its contracted Taiwanese manufacturing partner Foxconn, aiming to export "Made in India" iPhones around the world.

At the time, an additional $13 million was also invested by Apple to expand its retail presence in the country, which due to the current pandemic stands delayed until 2021.

The Apple Store is expected to witness some record-breaking sales in India in the coming months, when the country will celebrate a string of annual festivals including Dussehra (the demon king Ravana effigy-burning day), Diwali (the festival of lights), and Christmas, because gadgets make for an in-demand gifting options in India.