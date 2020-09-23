Indian Markets Snap Downward Trend, Sensex Jumps 322 Points in Opening Trade

After two days of continued sell-off, Indian markets on Wednesday opened on a strong note amid mixed global cues.
The Bombay Stock Exchange's benchmark 30-share index, Sensex, jumped 322 points in the opening session to trade at 38,056 levels.
Similarly, the wider 50-share index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Nifty 50, was up 71 points to trade at 11,224 levels.
The Indian markets were up on Wednesday, after two days of continued weakness owing to fresh lockdown fears in Europe due to the COVID-19 spike in the United Kingdom and several other countries.
Market sentiments were also boosted by gains in the Reliance Industries stock, which was showing bullish trend on the back of the $755 million investment by US-based private equity firm KKR & Co.
Traders said overnight gains in Wall Street had also boosted domestic sentiments.
