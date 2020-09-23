Rains Reign Over Mumbai Again, Leaving City Waterlogged, Roads Blocked & Netizens Bewildered

Marking the second-worst series of downpours in 26 years, India’s tinsel town Mumbai has been witnessing heavy torrential rainfall since Tuesday evening. As of now, rainfall of 273.6 mm has been recorded in Mumbai in less than 24 hours, turning city life upside down.

Thick clouds and rumbling thunder ushered the torrential rain spells across the Indian city of Mumbai, from posh areas like Colaba to residential neighbourhoods like Bhayandar. Short phases of intense rainfall have also been reported from isolated areas of Mumbai, especially in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has classified Mumbai’s rainfall in recent hours as “extremely heavy”.

The IMD classifies 15.6-64.4 mm as moderate rain, 64.5-115.5 mm rain as heavy, 115.6-204.4 mm as very heavy, over 204.5 mm as extremely heavy rain, and over 300 mm as exceptionally heavy rain.

The rain has disrupted Mumbai’s local transport system, as several roads and areas of the city have experienced waterlogging. Mumbai’s lifelines, the local trains that connect the districts of the seaside metropolis, also remain cancelled or delayed in light of the heavy downpours.

Bewildered at what looks like nature’s fury, Mumbai residents took to social media to remark on 2020's latest unwelcome surprise. Stunning stills of lightning flashes shining over India’s “city of dreams” have also made their way to social media.

Just a normal Sep night in 2020 🤭🤭🤭 #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/CDKl02hGmb — Abhijit Sawant (@abyjyth) September 22, 2020

​People also shared scary visuals from inside homes that have been flooded with water. Some also reached out to the authorities to fix electricity cuts and other issues, especially during these rainy days.

Total Barbaad this time. 2 feet water at my place. GOREGAON WEST 17, SIDDHARTH NAGAR. #Mumbairains pic.twitter.com/Q1HZ9DAgq4 — Vishal Rathod (@travelindiablog) September 22, 2020

will we ever get a solution to this? or #mumbaiSpirit will start trending again? no electricity, no drinking water, no essential supplies in the financial capital of India. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/8K0cdGIhzD — Priyank Dedhia (@priyankde) September 23, 2020

All dams are full but it's still heavily raining in mumbai.



Request from all the #Mumbaikars to get out of their homes only if they are necessary



#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/JRZf1Tljkn — Bhiwandi Mirror (@BhiwandiMirror) September 22, 2020

#MumbaiRains its been raining since 10hours now in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/mu7VdpdZwR — Mehul Jain (@MehulJa39129390) September 23, 2020

​Mumbai is no stranger to heavy rain, as it is situated by the vast Arabian Sea and is famous for its intense rainy seasons. The magnitude of Mumbai rains have been known to cross the scary 300 mm bar in the past.

On 20 September 2016, Mumbai recorded 303.7 mm of rain. Prior to that, 312.4 mm rain was recorded on 23 September 1993, and 318.2 mm rain on 23 September 1981.