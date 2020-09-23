Register
03:23 GMT23 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Farm workers load harvested maize crop onto a tractor trolley in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, February 1, 2019.

    Indian Farm Reform Bills: Why Farmers & Opposition Politicians Take a Stand

    © REUTERS / AMIT DAVE
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/17/1080544512_0:23:2980:1699_1200x675_80_0_0_889c6abe24d4cd665009765a02dd2c69.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202009231080538050-indian-farm-reform-bills-why-farmers--opposition-politicians-take-a-stand/

    Farmers in India and opposition parties have been up in arms against two bills introduced by the federal government to bring farming into “a competitive pricing environment” and “modern trading system”.

    While Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's central government has passed two bills to ensure that the farming sector experiences reform, they are witnessing stiff opposition from not only rival political parties in parliament but a big section of farmers as well.  

    The two bills are titled 'Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020', and 'Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020'.

    What are the major concerns of farmers and opposition parties?

    Price Protection

    Currently farm produce is given price protection by the federal government, called the Minimum Support Price (MSP), a price for crops that the government guarantees, at all costs and under all circumstances. An expert group under the federal government fixes the prices for 22 commodities twice a year.

    Farmers fear once the new legislation comes into force, they would lose MSP protection and would be at the mercy of corporate traders.

    As most farm produce is perishable and most farmers have no access to cold storage or can afford to hold back  produce until they get a profitable price, they would be forced to sell their produce at the discretion of buyers. 

    Trade Area

    The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020 defines “trade area” as any area or location, place of production, collection and aggregation including (a) farm gates; (b) factory premises; (c) warehouses; (d) silos; (e) cold storage; or (f) any other structures or places, from where trade of farmers’ produce may be undertaken in the territory of India.

    This trade area however, does not include existing trade areas established under a bill called Agricultural Produce Market Committee Act (APMC).

    Many farmers rue that the existing APMC market places, which cater to 200-300 villages each, would remain within physical boundaries, giving free reign to large corporate buyers.

    The government, on the other hand, says that the creation of additional trade areas outside the market places would provide farmers the freedom of choice to conduct trade.

    Since 70-80 percent of Indian farmers have only small land holdings, the intent of this provision would not improve their situation.

    Traders in the New Legislation

    The new legislation defines a “trader” as one who buys a farmers’ produce from any state, for self or on behalf of one or more persons for retail, wholesale, end-use, value addition, processing, manufacturing, export or other such purposes.

    The trader can operate in any trade area or the APMC market place.

    However, for trading in the APMC market place, the trader must have a licence or registration. Farmers say that traders or commission agents in the APMC market place are verified for their financial status during the licence approval process, whereas they will have no such trust quotient in a trader under the new law.

    Market Fee

    The new legislation does away with market fees as it exists under any state's APMC Act. The government says this provision would reduce the cost of transactions and benefit both farmers and traders.

    The Opposition-ruled state government claim that this would deprive them of revenue from market fees and also employment to a large number of commission agents.

    Farmers accuse the federal government of incentivising big corporations by removing trade fees, suggesting that corporate traders would use the fee on trade to offer better prices to farmers in the initial days and, when the APMC market system collapses in due course, they would monopolise the trade. 

    Dispute Resolution

    The dispute resolution in the new legislation does not sufficiently safeguard farmer interests, say its antagonists, providing that in disputes arising out of a transaction between a farmer and trader, the parties may seek a mutually-acceptable solution through conciliation of a Sub Divisional Magistrate.

    Farmers say this would place them in a disadvantageous position, as powerful corporate traders would manipulate the system against them. The farmers complain that the new legislation does not provide for adjudication in a civil court.

    Attack on Federal System

    States ruled by Opposition parties allege the new farming legislation is an attack on the federal structure of the country. While agriculture is a state government subject, the federal government has usurped their powers through the new legislation, they suggest.

    Modi claimed that in the past the laws and the system of production and the sale of produce had “tied the hands and feet of the farmers”, adding that the new agriculture reforms would give farmers freedom to “sell his crops, fruits and vegetables to anyone, anywhere.”

    “Now he (farmer) has got many more options besides the Mandi (market) of his area. Now if he gets more profit in the Mandis, then he will go to the Mandi and sell his crops. If he gets more money elsewhere, then he will go there and sell. Now he is free from any kind of compulsion,” said Modi while launching several infrastructure projects in Bihar on Monday (21 September).

    Related:

    Indian PM in Awe Over Parliament Deputy Chief’s Gesture to Offer Tea to Protesting MPs
    Key Ally of India’s Ruling BJP Likely to Quit Over Passage of Farm Bills, Sources Say
    India’s Main Opposition Party’s Key Leader Rahul Gandhi Calls PM Modi’s Farm Bills ‘Black Laws’
    Tags:
    reforms, Farms, Narendra Modi, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russia Marks 640th Anniversary of The Battle of Kulikovo With a Three-Day Festival
    Russia Marks 640th Anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo With a Three Day Festival
    Trumpian Truths
    Trumpian Truths
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse