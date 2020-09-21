Register
18:54 GMT21 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian superstar actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for literally taking her fans’ breath away with her glamorous style of dressing. However, this time her outfit has left many of her fans, especially the Twitterati, smiling.

    Fabulous@40: Fans, Family, Friends Flood Social Media With B-Day Wishes for Kareena Kapoor Khan

    © Blogger photo. therealkareenakapoor
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107637/33/1076373312_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_0675c428a6a3bad92992b0921cda96ea.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202009211080526697-fabulous40-fans-family-friends-flood-social-media-with-b-day-wishes-for-kareena-kapoor-khan/

    As Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, nicknamed Bebo, turns 40 on 21 September, social media has been flooded with birthday wishes from B-town stars and her fans. The actress has won millions of hearts with her performances in movies such as "Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gum", "Asoka", "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", "3 Idiots", "Good Newwz", and many others.

    Fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan can't keep calm as it's her 40th birthday. Her older sister Karisma Kapoor, who is also a Bollywood diva, shared a glimpse of a midnight celebration in which Bebo is looking exceptionally stunning, flanked by husband Saif and parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor, who are also well-acknowledged actors of their own calibre.  

    What caught everyone’s attention was the cake that had a caricature of the actress dressed in red. The text on the cake read - "Fabulous at 40".

    View this post on Instagram

    Birthday girl ❤️❤️❤️ we love you #happybirthday #fabulousatanyage

    A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

    Sharing her thoughts on turning 40, Kareena took to Instagram and wrote, “As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG”.

    Karisma also shared a throwback picture from their childhood days and wrote, “Will continue to protect you always. Happy 40th birthday to my lifeline!”

     
    Bebo’s best friend, actress Malaika Arora, also posted a gorgeous picture with her and wrote, “Beboliciousss it’s a bigggggggish fabulous at any age ... #fab40bebo.... love U”.
    View this post on Instagram

    Beboliciousss it’s a bigggggggish♥️♥️♥️ fabulous at any age ... #fab40bebo.... love u🤗♥️

    A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

    Calling Kareena a superstar, actress Sonam Kapoor also shared a stunning picture with her and wrote, “My darling Bebo, wishing you the most happiest birthdays of all. Keep shining you superstar. Can’t wait to meet you soon and shower you with my love!”

    Akshay Kumar, Kareena’s co-actor in many blockbusters, chose to share a funny photo on Instagram and captioned it with the words, “Stay the way you are, crazy as always". Bebo’s contemporary actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, too, posted a lovely picture of them pouting and commented, “Keep shining always".

    1 / 4
    © Photo : Kareenakapoorkhan/instagram/screenshot
    Kareena Kapoor Khan with Priyanka Chopra

    Other celebrities who showered her with warm wishes included actors Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, and Kiara Advani.

    Related:

    Users Urge Indian Producer Karan Johar to 'Stop Underreporting' 'Good Newwz' Box Office Collection
    We Need To Drop Guard of Looking Good All the Time: Bollywood’s Kareena Kapoor Khan
    Meme Frenzy Takes Over as Bollywood Couple Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Announce Second Pregnancy
    Tags:
    birthday party, Birthday, celebrity, Bollywood
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Wish Upon a Star: Best Places to Enjoy Starry Nights
    Wish Upon a Star: Best Places to Enjoy Starry Nights
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse