Fabulous@40: Fans, Family, Friends Flood Social Media With B-Day Wishes for Kareena Kapoor Khan

As Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, nicknamed Bebo, turns 40 on 21 September, social media has been flooded with birthday wishes from B-town stars and her fans. The actress has won millions of hearts with her performances in movies such as "Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gum", "Asoka", "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", "3 Idiots", "Good Newwz", and many others.

Fans of Kareena Kapoor Khan can't keep calm as it's her 40th birthday. Her older sister Karisma Kapoor, who is also a Bollywood diva, shared a glimpse of a midnight celebration in which Bebo is looking exceptionally stunning, flanked by husband Saif and parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor, who are also well-acknowledged actors of their own calibre.

What caught everyone’s attention was the cake that had a caricature of the actress dressed in red. The text on the cake read - "Fabulous at 40".

Sharing her thoughts on turning 40, Kareena took to Instagram and wrote, “As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG”.

Karisma also shared a throwback picture from their childhood days and wrote, “Will continue to protect you always. Happy 40th birthday to my lifeline!”



Bebo’s best friend, actress Malaika Arora, also posted a gorgeous picture with her and wrote, “Beboliciousss it’s a bigggggggish fabulous at any age ... #fab40bebo.... love U”.

Calling Kareena a superstar, actress Sonam Kapoor also shared a stunning picture with her and wrote, “My darling Bebo, wishing you the most happiest birthdays of all. Keep shining you superstar. Can’t wait to meet you soon and shower you with my love!”

Akshay Kumar, Kareena’s co-actor in many blockbusters, chose to share a funny photo on Instagram and captioned it with the words, “Stay the way you are, crazy as always". Bebo’s contemporary actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, too, posted a lovely picture of them pouting and commented, “Keep shining always".

Other celebrities who showered her with warm wishes included actors Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, and Kiara Advani.