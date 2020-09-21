Register
11:19 GMT21 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Payal Ghosh

    B-Town Witnesses Storm as Actress Payal Ghosh Accuses Anurag Kashyap of #MeToo, Drags Other Celebs

    © Photo : iampayalghosh/instagram
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/15/1080524419_0:341:1201:1016_1200x675_80_0_0_bebaa1594ac282a365d3e11d2d4f3779.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202009211080523184-b-town-witnesses-storm-as-actress-payal-ghosh-accuses-anurag-kashyap-of-metoo-drags-other-celebs/

    When the #MeToo movement had gained momentum in Bollywood in 2018, it brought many celebs under the spotlight, including actor Nana Patekar, filmmakers Vikas Bahl and Sajid Khan, singer Anu Malik and many others. With Anurag being accused of sexual assault, the issue is getting new attention.

    A new storm of controversy has triggered a second wave of the #MeToo movement, and appears to have gripped Bollywood days after actress Payal Ghosh accused Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault six years ago and also dragged names of some other celebrities into the controversy.

    Model-turned-actress Payal Ghosh is known to have worked in many South Indian films including the Telugu-language movie 'Pranayam' (2009) and 'Mr. Rascal' (2011). She has also acted in South Indian film 'Oosaravelli' (2011) starring NTR Junior.

    On 19 September, Payal took to Twitter, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and appealed to him to take action against the director who had forced himself upon her when she was seeking a film job in 2014.

    ​On Sunday, while giving an interview to various media channels, Payal took the name of Bollywood actress Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi, and Mahie Gill about whom Anurag had allegedly said they have been “just a call away”.

    Recalling the incident, Payal also shared, “When I went to meet him for the second time, he took me to another room full of cassettes. He started talking obscenely. He said that Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi and Mahie Gill are ready to come to me at just one call. I said that I’m not comfortable and escaped from the place. I didn't meet him ever after that incident."

    ​​Shocked by her name being dragged in the controversy, actress Richa Chadha has hit back with an official statement via her attorney “for dragging her name in a defamatory manner”.

    Richa, who worked with Anurag in his film “Gangs of Wasseypur”, in her statement issued on Monday, said: “No woman should misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations. Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest.”

    ​Rejecting all allegations as ‘baseless’, Anurag in a statement on Sunday said the accusations are “completely false, malicious and dishonest”.

    “It is sad that a social movement as important as the #metoo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination,” his statement added.

    ​Breaking her silence after six years, Payal said that she was triggered after watching Anurag’s recent interview online and decided to expose the mask he was donning in the public. “I tried to open up about it several times, but my family and close friends asked me to be silent as it might ruin my career. I was silenced."

    National Commission for Women

    Payal has, meanwhile, found support in Rekha Sharma, the chairperson of the National Commission for Women, who has taken cognisance of the allegations, and has asked Payal to file a detailed complaint, following which a police complaint can be made.

    Bollywood Reacts:

    The #MeToo allegation against filmmaker Anurag has triggered a strong response from celebs.

    While many celebs have extended their support to Anurag Kashyap, actress Kangana Ranaut has taken the side of Payal, leaving the industry and twitterati divided.

    Actress Taapsee Pannu faced a backlash and called out “hypocrite” after she posted a picture of her with Anurag and referred to him as the "biggest feminist". 

    Anurag’s first wife Aarti Bajaj, too, came out in his support and called it “cheapest stunt”. 

     

    His second wife Kalki Koechin defended him and said, “You’ve always seen me as your equal, you have stood up for my integrity even after our divorce, and you have supported me when I felt unsafe in a work environment even before we got together.”

    ​Kangana slammed Anurag and his supporters by saying that “What Anurag did to Payal is a common practice in 'Bullywood,' treating struggling outsider girls like sex workers comes naturally to them.”

    In a series of tweets, she said that “'Bullywood' is full of sexual predators.”

    ​Calling #MeToo “a big failure” in Bollywood, she added, “Most rapists and harassers were liberals only so they killed the movement, for sure Payal Ghosh will be humiliated and silenced like all other victims but my heart goes out to her. We deserve a better society.”

    ​I far as I know Anurag self admittedly has never been monogamous even when he was married to various people, what Anurag did to Payal is a common practice in Bullywood, treating struggling outsider girls like sex workers comes naturally to them #AnuragKashyap #PayalGhosh https://t.co/d07hF40FIe

    Related:

    #MeToo Trailblazer Bollywood Actress Gets Harvard Invitation; Fans Rejoice
    Huge Social Media Furore as Bollywood Singer Slams #MeToo Accused Music Director Anu Malik
    #ArrestSajidKhan Trends as Actor-Filmmaker Faces Fresh Sexual Harassment Charge
    Tags:
    Sexual Harassment, celebrity, Bollywood, sexual assault, MeToo, MeToo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model demonstrates a coat from the 1968 autumn-winter collection at the Moscow House of Fashion, August 1967
    Soviet Fashion: Trendy Autumn Outfits for Women in the 1960s and 1970s
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse