Five Bikers Arrested for Performing Dangerous Stunts on Delhi Roads After Video Goes Viral

A group of bikers performing stunts on Delhi roads were held by police after a video of them indulging in bone-chilling thrills went viral on social media.
While performing the stunts, the bikers hadn't worn helmets or protective gear, which got them into trouble.
Five men hv been arrested for performing stunts on Vikas Marg in Delhi on Sunday. They had formed a whatsapp group of around 20 bikers who would do such acts in early morning hours on weekends. @TOIDelhi pic.twitter.com/5fDRCAlpAd— Sakshi Chand (@sakshichand8TOI) September 20, 2020
Sharing an update on the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh, tweeted “The bikers have been identified. Legal action is being taken by the Shakurpur police station.”
In 2018, a report released by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) revealed that as many as 2,385 persons, including riders (1,707) and pillion riders (678) of motorised two-wheelers, were killed in road accidents as they did not wear a helmet.
There was a 33 percent surge compared to the number of such deaths in 2017.
The World Bank, in its report titled as “Delivering Road Safety in India - Leadership Priorities and Initiatives to 2030” estimated that the state required additional investment of $109 billion over the coming decade to achieve its Sustainable Development Goal (SDG): a 50 percent reduction in the nation's road crash fatalities.
All comments
Show new comments (0)