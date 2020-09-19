India’s Anti-Terror Unit Arrests Nine Terrorists Radicalised Online by Pakistan-Based Al-Qaeda

India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested nine terrorists allegedly linked to the Pakistan module of Al-Qaeda in early morning raids carried out at several locations in two states, an official statement said.
“Today [19.09.2020] early morning, NIA conducted simultaneous raids at several locations at Ernakulam (Kerala) and Murshidabad (West Bengal) and arrested nine terrorists associated with a Pakistan-sponsored module of Al-Qaeda,” the NIA statement said.
Six of the alleged terrorists were arrested from the eastern state of Bengal, three were from the southern state Kerala.
The country’s premier agency disclosed in its statement that those who were arrested had been radicalised on social media by the Pakistan-based Al Qaeda. The NIA claimed that the individuals were planning to launch attacks at "vital Indian installations", including in the capital, Delhi.
“A large quantity of incriminating materials including digital devices, documents, jihadi literature, sharp weapons, country-made firearms, locally made body armour, articles and instructions on how to make explosive devices at home have been seized,” the NIA statement continued.
The arrested people are due to appear in court where the NIA will request their further detainment, said the statement.
* terrorist organisations banned in Russia and many other countries
All comments
Show new comments (0)