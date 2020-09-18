Register
21:27 GMT18 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A tourist near Brighu Lake in Himachal Pradesh

    Feels Like Zombie Outbreak: Vacaying Indians Feel Unwelcomed by Locals in Tourist States

    © CC0 / MangoTraveler
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/12/1080506685_2:0:1920:1079_1200x675_80_0_0_68896bd2bf879416d5339a44a45fc6f1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202009181080504121-feels-like-zombie-outbreak-vacaying-indians-feel-unwelcomed-by-locals-in-tourist-states/

    Yes, the world is plagued by a pandemic, but the itch to break free and travel away from the anxieties and atypical living conditions is greater than ever, as it is that time of the year when unexplored forest trails and snowcapped peaks, glistening sunsets and swishing waterfall begin to call.

    Last on the list of essential activity, the pandemic has changed how travel is perceived and brought us into the era of travel shaming. Those struck by wanderlust and taking up travel amid the pandemic are receiving backlash for putting others at risk.

    To give a major swing to the $250 billion tourism industry, the government lifted restrictions on inter-state travel across the country as the pandemic continues to haunt Indians.

    Most people have started opting for staycations, as at tourist sites they have been met by locals giving them cold looks and asking them to leave.

    Guilt-tripping People

    Popular Indian travel vlogger Radhika Nomllers, who stopped travelling at the onset of the pandemic after travelling fulltime for two years, faced a hard time crossing the border of Himachal Pradesh and was quarantined for 14 days despite having the mandatory documents. 

    “I felt quite unwelcomed when I was crossing the Himachal border and officials there were guilt-tripping people who were coming to the state by asking people why was it so important to travel during the pandemic,” Radhika told Sputnik.

    Radhika was told she isn’t supposed to travel when she called a local official in Himachal asking for help. The YouTuber was asked to return to Delhi for having a 48-hours-old COVID test.

    After hours of reasoning, Radhika was allowed entry but on the condition of getting herself quarantined for 14-days.

    “I hope and feel things have changed now. It’s important to travel responsibly during these times to avoid risking your and others' lives,” she notes.

    Riddled with doubts about taking a leisure trip amid a pandemic, Mithila Singh, 28, a digital marketing manager, said it took a lot of courage and thinking to plan a trip to Shimla, one of India’s most touristy places.

    However, when she finally thought she could unwind and get a well-deserved break upon reaching her destination, she was shunned by locals for coming to their town and was asked to leave.

    “I trekked down to Barog railway station which is a UNESCO World Heritage site in the hope to spend some relaxing time there with my friends. Soon the people hounded us and asked us to return saying it is not a travel spot,” said Singh recounting her experience. 

    It was a frustrating experience for Mithila, who said it felt as though they were zombies that would infect them. 

    View this post on Instagram

    The Barog Tunnel (also known as Tunnel No. 33) with a length of 1143.61 m is the longest tunnel in the Kalka - Shimla Railway. Named after Colonel Barog who commenced the construction of the tunnel but committed suicide after being fined for 1 Rupee by British govt for an error in calculations.... . It was an awesome view to witness the very first train arriving at the empty station. Barog station is just next to the Barog tunnel. . #traveltales #travel #chukchuk #train #barog #worldheritage #narrowgauge #shimlakalka #barogtunnel #wanderlust #himachal #hills #solan #himanchal #monsoon #offbeat #shimlakalkarailway #picoftheday #photographersoﬁndia #journey #instapic #instagood #instagram #travelblogger #traveldiary #roadtrip #becauseyousaidso #onlyforyou #dontfeellike

    A post shared by Aditya Sharma (@adityasharma01) on

    The Industry Needs You More Than Ever

    While locals are anxious about outsiders coming to their town, business owners and others employed in the industry are welcoming the guests with open arms. 

    Priyam Sethi, owner of the Landour homestays in Uttrakhand, says they have not received a single guest in seven months and their inventory, as well as property, is getting spoiled due to halted activities.

    "Apart from revenue losses, I am worried about getting the property back on its heels. Our employees used to come from states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. With everyone gone back to their hometowns, the operational cost will go up," explains Sethi.

    The Indian tourism industry, which generated $28.6 billion in revenue in 2018, has been hit hard, with hotels and international travel shut for over seven months now.

    The 42.7 million employed in the industry are left in a lurch and surviving on savings from the past many months due to salary cuts and job losses and with no considerable effort from the government to boost the ailing industry.

    Goa
    © CC0
    Local Holiday Plan: The Last Hope for India's $250 Billion Tourism Industry?
    The experience was all rosy for Nitin Verma, who works for a corporation in Delhi while pursuing his passion for travelling. He has been staying in the small hilly town Mukteshwar in Uttrakhand for the past ten days and spending his time working from the picturesque lush green mountains, a spectacular treat for sore eyes.   

    Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on 17 September acknowledged the losses the tourism sector has suffered and estimated a loss of INR 40 Billion ($540 million) up till now due to the pandemic.

    The central government on 16 September issued new travel guidelines and eliminated the twisted travel procedure that required a mandatory E-pass to enter the border, along with Covid reports and hotel bookings.

    Tags:
    Sputnik News, youtubers, zombie, Tourist, Himalayas, mountains, Himachal Pradesh, tourism economy, luxury tourism, tourism, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Swedish Actress Britt Ekland (L) with husband, British actor Peter Sellers on 19 February 1964; Japanese artist Yoko Ono (C) after her wedding with musician and member of The Beatles, John Lennon, on 20 March 1969; English actress Amanda Barrie (R) with husband, actor Robin Hunter on 19 June 1967
    From Trains to Shorts: How Wedding Fashion Has Changed Over the Century
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse