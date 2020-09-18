Google Removes India's E-Commerce Payment Paytm App After Policy Violation

Paytm is India’s most valuable startup and claims to have more than 50 million monthly active users. The app is one of the most used in the country for e-transactions

Google has removed popular Indian financial services app Paytm from the Play Store for violating its gambling policies. The app along with the Paytm First Games disappeared from the Play Store for Android users in the country on Friday.

However, all the other apps including Paytm For Business, Paytm Money, Paytm Mall, and others owned by the company are still available.

“Paytm which promotes fantasy sport services within its app, repeatedly violated the Play Store’s policies. The Google team that worked with the developers repeatedly reached out to Paytm to fix the issues,” those familiar with the issue told media.

After being removed, the app, owned by One97 Communications Ltd, in a statement on Twitter said: "Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon. All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal."





The step by Google comes hours after Suzanne Frey, Vice-President, Product, Android Security and Privacy at Google, said in a blog post on Friday that Google would not permit online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting.

“This policy includes apps that lead consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes,” the post read.

