India's Zorawar Singh Makes Guinness History With His 'Skips on Skates' Skills - Video

On Friday, Guinness World Records announced on its official blog that Jorawar Singh has achieved a record in most skips on roller/inline skates with 147 jumps in 30 seconds.
Singh entered the Guinness list earlier in February this year, the blog noted.
A video clip of the record holder has gone viral on social media, making people “trip” out of their minds.
India's Zorawar Singh broke the #GuinnessWorldRecord with 147 skips on roller skates in 30 seconds. 🇮🇳 👌👏🙏 @Reuters pic.twitter.com/cif7fJp1nn— MADHUR BHANDARKAR (@MadhurFanClub) September 18, 2020
Back in 2016, Joravar flew to Portugal to compete in the World Jump Rope Championship, however, due to health issues he managed to secure the fourth position.
Joravar later began training to set a new Guinness World Record in rope jumping.
