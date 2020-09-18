On Popular Demand: Indian PM Modi Reveals What He Wants for His 70th Birthday

Saying that many have asked him what he wants for his 70th birthday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi seized the moment to urge people to wear a mask properly and follow social distancing rules as a birthday gift to him.
"Since many have asked, what is it that I want for my birthday, here is what I seek right now: Keep wearing a mask and wear it properly. Follow social distancing. Remember 'Do Gaj Ki Doori.' (a distance of two yards). Avoid crowded spaces. Improve your immunity. Let us make our planet healthy," PM Modi tweeted.
Since many have asked, what is it that I want for my birthday, here is what I seek right now:— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020
Keep wearing a mask and wear it properly.
Follow social distancing. Remember ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’
Avoid crowded spaces.
Improve your immunity.
Let us make our planet healthy.
Modi’s wish, that people follow COVID-19 protocols came as India's caseload topped 5.2 million on Friday, with 96,400 fresh cases in the last 24 hours and 1,174 new deaths.
Modi also thanked supermodel and actor Milind Soman for his birthday wishes; his humours response took a dig at the opposition Congress party.
Soman had wished the Prime Minister good health and hoped that he gets a "good and proactive opposition" on his 70th birthday.
In a tongue-in-cheek response, Modi called it a "wishful thinking", triggering laugh riot of Twitter.
Thank you for your birthday wishes and wishful thinking. :) https://t.co/cnit2tfVvD— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)