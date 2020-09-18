It’s Kidding Around Time: Turtle Zooms Around on a Toy Car

A video of a turtle moving around swiftly on a toy car has gone viral and will bring a smile to your face.
Netizens are in splits looking at the trending video of a turtle speeding around a house with the help of a toy car.
— Earth's Beauty (@PhysicsAndAstr1) September 16, 2020
Having a good laugh at this video, one user wrote, “With such newly improved speed, the new bunny & tortoise race story could be rewritten.” Another user aptly captioned it “Turtle on wheels.”
— Salman kassim (@Salmankassim98) September 16, 2020
— Gumleaf (@GumLeafWhistler) September 16, 2020
— Kenji Tsuru (@0iZMB88ikrvxs0N) September 16, 2020
