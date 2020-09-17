Register
12:05 GMT17 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian soldiers stand in a formation after disembarking from a military transport plane at a forward airbase in Leh, in the Ladakh region, 15 September 2020

    No Force On Earth Could Stop the Indian Army from Patrolling Ladakh Border, Defence Minister Warns

    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/10/1080474518_0:186:3072:1914_1200x675_80_0_0_043d58849f94a7e80507159e1c94b003.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202009171080484691-no-force-on-earth-could-stop-the-indian-army-from-patrolling-ladakh-border-defence-minister-warns/

    Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday acknowledged that the lack of a 'mutually acceptable solution' with China is the reason for simmering border tensions in Ladakh. The two countries have held talks at various levels in the wake of a deadly faceoff in mid-June, but the dispute remains unresolved.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh cautioned that "no force on Earth could stop Indian forces from patrolling the country's border," adding that soldiers had sacrificed their lives (in Ladakh) to "maintain the sanctity of our border".

    Singh was responding to the lawmakers of Rajya Sabha, the upper house of India's Parliament, on a brief discussion on the faceoff with China in eastern Ladakh since June.

    In his statement earlier, Rajnath Singh said that New Delhi has conveyed to Beijing that any attempt to “unilaterally alter the status quo was unacceptable”.
    Indian soldiers disembark from a military transport plane at a forward airbase in Leh, in the Ladakh region, September 15, 2020
    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    Indian soldiers disembark from a military transport plane at a forward airbase in Leh, in the Ladakh region, September 15, 2020

    The minister maintained India wants to resolve the current situation through dialogue and had diplomatic and military engagements with China, but they again resorted to provocative military manoeuvres overnight on 29-30 August in an attempt to change the status quo on the South Bank area of Pangong Lake.

    “While no one should doubt our determination to safeguard our borders, India believes that mutual respect and mutual sensitivity are the basis for peaceful relations with neighbours,” asserted Rajnath Singh.

    The chairman of the Rajya Sabha and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu asked the government to take leaders of all political parties into confidence on the issue of the border standoff with China.

    The statement comes against the backdrop of the reports that China has intruded about 8 km on the north bank of Pangong Lake and Indian troops have been restricted from patrolling beyond Finger 4 since April. Traditionally, India used to patrol up to Finger 8 where it claims the LAC is. However, China lays claim up to Finger 4.

    The spurs of the mountain range on the northern bank of Pangong Lake jut out towards the lake like a palm, with the protrusions looking like fingers. They are demarcated on the maps as 'Fingers'.

    Former Defence Minister A.K. Antony wanted India should take action to restore the status quo in Ladakh as it existed before the faceoff.

    Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign ministry claimed that the People's Liberation Army's frontline troops have been observing the agreements reached between the two sides on 11 September.

    "It is imperative for India to immediately correct its mistakes, realise disengagement on the ground and take concrete action to ease up tensions in the relevant areas," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

    Nuclear-powered India and China share a 3,500-kilometre (2,175-mile) border, known as the LAC. It stretches from the Ladakh region in the north to the Indian state of Sikkim. In eastern Ladakh, it passes through a lake in the Pangong Lake area.

    India controls the western portion of the 45-km long lake, while the rest (about 119-km) is under Chinese control. Most of the clashes between the two countries have taken place in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh.

    Related:

    China Deploys 10,000 Additional Troops Along Ladakh Border, Indian Gov't Sources Claim
    India Ramps Up Stockpiles in Ladakh Region for the Long Haul to Address Chinese Threat, Sources Say
    India Denies Chinese Infiltration Despite Ladakh Ingress, '100-200 Rounds of Warning Shots' by PLA
    Tags:
    Rajya Sabha, Rajnath Singh, China, Ladakh region, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Belgian Crown Princess Elisabeth takes part in a military initiation training at Elsenborn Belgian army camp in Butgenbach, Belgium September 10, 2020.
    Princess Elizabeth, Next in Line to Belgian Throne, Engages in Military Training
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse