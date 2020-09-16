Show Business is Absolutely Intoxicating, Says Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut

Kangana sparked a controversy by calling the Hindi film industry ‘bullywood’ and a ‘gutter’, and is now calling it ‘intoxicating’. Earlier, she alleged that 99% of all superstars had taken drugs at some point in their lives, at high profile parties. While some people are trolling her, others support her revelations, including top legislators.

In her latest dig at Bollywood, actress Kangana Ranaut has reproachfully called it “absolutely intoxicating”.

Mocking the film industry at large once again, Kangana took to Twitter on Wednesday and shared a picture of herself getting ready and wrote: "This make believe world of lights and camera is designed to make one live and believe in an alternate reality, a little bubble of their own.”

​The 33-year-old actress, who moved to Mumbai and started acting in Bollywood at the age of 17, has experienced many ups and downs in her career.

Although she carved a name for herself in the industry with various hit movies such as Fashion, Queen, and the Tanu Weds Manu movies (Part I and Part II), she was exposed to the dark side of Bollywood, which she has criticised repeatedly on social media, especially following the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Though the glitz and glam world looks very alluring from outside, Kangana wrote, “it takes a very strong spiritual core to recognise this delusion".

Comedian Kunal Kamra took a jab at her: he tagged spiritual guru Sadhguru and wrote, “Wisdom via showman Jagga Jasoos AKA @SadhguruJV.”

Hitting back at Kunal, Kangana wrote: “These fools are desperate to credit my struggles, intellect, spiritual depth, guts, success and achievements to some powerful man, how it hurts their fragile egos and cotton balls to admit that I am my own person, leading my life on my own terms..”

​​While some people have trolled her, calling her a hypocrite who is defaming the industry which gave her fame and money, others have lauded her for exposing the dark realities of Bollywood and standing up to celebrities and local politicians.

​Kangana started making headlines when she decried the circumstances and people which had allegedly pushed actor Sushant Singh Rajput to take his life in mid-June. He was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his Mumbai flat.